Both Major League Baseball and the WNBA held their All-Star Games earlier in July and both games saw a Gamecock presence. There have been no new Gamecock call-ups in baseball but roster expansion is right around the corner and several Gamecocks in Triple-A could get the call. In WNBA news, Alaina Coates made her return. Full stats below.

Cody Morris - Cleveland Guardians. Morris made his MLB season debut on June 13. He pitched in two games before being optioned back to AAA Columbus. Morris has bounced back and forth again. He made two appearances for the Guardians in July, pitching two innings giving up four runs and striking out three. All of the runs were allowed in one outing against Texas.

Wil Crowe - Pittsburgh Pirates. Crowe has a 4.66 ERA and 1 save on the season in 9.2 innings pitched. Crowe was placed on the 60-day injured list with right shoulder discomfort on April 29th. He hasn't pitched since April 17th. Crowe was designated for assignment on July 21st. He could be traded or placed on waivers.

Clarke Schmidt - New York Yankees. The former Gamecock is righty is starting to right the ship, winning four of his last five starts. Schmidt has made 20 starts for the Yankees in 2023, striking out 97 batters in 99.2 innings pitched. He is 6-6 with a 4.33 ERA and a solid WHIP of 1.32.

Christian Walker - Arizona Diamondbacks. As a Braves fan, I'm glad to see Walker leave Atlanta. He wore the Braves to the tune of a 5-11 with two runs and five home runs and three walks. He's hitting .261/.337/.510 with 20 home runs and 63 RBIs on the season. Thankfully the Braves are done with him.

Jordan Montgomery - St. Louis Cardinals. Montgomery is 4-0 in his last seven starts and has allowed only seven earned runs in his last 43 innings. On the season he is 6-7 with a 3.14 ERA and 101 strikeouts to only 29 walks in 109 innings. Jordan continues to hear his name brought up in a possible trade at the deadline.

Whit Merrifield - Toronto Blue Jays. Merrifield just played in his third All-Star game. He was 1-2 off the bench recording one of only seven AL hits. He is hitting .291 with six home runs and 29 RBIs on the season. He has also stolen 20 bases. Whit currently has a WAR of 1.4.

Jonah Bride - Oakland A's. Bride returned to the big leagues on May 29th. The Owasso, Oklahoma native is batting .189 with four RBIs in 53 at bats. Bride has made only a single error in the 19 games that he has appeared in this season.

Carmen Mlodzinski - Pittsburgh Pirates. Since being called up on June 16, the Hilton Head native has pitched 14.2 innings and allowed four earned runs on ten hits with 12 strikeouts to six walks. Carmen's ERA is 2.45 with a 1-2 record.