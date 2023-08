There are currently seven Gamecocks on MLB rosters and six that are in Triple A. There are ten former Gamecocks currently on WNBA rosters with Kamilla Cardoso set join their ranks next season. For those wondering about NFL updates, we will start once the regular season gets underway. If you are following along on the Insiders Forum we will keep you up to date on any preseason NFL roster movement amongst NFL players. All stats are current thru 8/21.

The Show

Clarke Schmidt - New York Yankees. The Braves roughed Clarke up pretty good on August 14th, to the tune of 2.1 IP, nine hits and eight runs. The righty got back on track in a no-decision against Boston in his last start pitching 5.2 and allowing two runs on four hits while striking out eight. Schmidt is 8-7 with a 4.68 ERA and 121Ks in 123 innings pitched. Christian Walker - Arizona Diamondbacks. Walker is having another strong season. he has 28 home runs and 84 RBIs while hitting a career-best .272. He needs 11 more RBIs to set a career-high. Walker has three homers in last seven games. He's also hitting .333 in August. Jordan Montgomery - Texas Rangers. Montgomery was traded to Texas just prior to the trade deadline. He has made four starts for the Rangers and all four were quality starts. He's only allowed five runs in 26 innings as a Ranger. For the year Jordan is 8-10 with a 3.12 ERA and 134Ks in 147 innings. Whit Merrifield - Toronto Blue Jays. Merrifield began the month of August in a slump but has rebounded the last 10 days and is hitting .273 for the month. On the season, the Blue Jays' All-Star is hitting .298 with 11 home runs and 57 RBIs. He has also stolen 23 bases. Jonah Bride - Oakland A's. Bride has bumped up from Triple A several times this season. He is currently still with Oakland.On the season he is hitting .162 with five RBIs. Bride is playing solid defense only committing a single error in 173 innings in the field. Carmen Mlodzinski - Pittsburgh Pirates. Mlodzinski went on the 15-IL almost immediately after our last update. For the season he is 2-3 with a 2.28 ERA with 21Ks in 23.2 IP. T.J. Hopkins - Cincinnati Reds. Hopkins was called back up to Cincinnati the first week of August. He's 1-6 with one walk and one run scored since being called back up. T.J. is hitting .167 on the season with a RBI and a stolen base.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5DSFJJU1RJQU4gV0FMS0VSIERPRVMgSVQgQUdBSU4uPGJyPjxicj5X SEFUIEEgUk9MTEVSQ09BU1RFUiBPRiBFTU9USU9OUyEhISA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3QuY28vMkVqZ0JDZG44TSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzJFamdC Q2RuOE08L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQXJpem9uYSBEaWFtb25kYmFja3MgKEBE YmFja3MpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vRGJhY2tzL3N0 YXR1cy8xNjkxOTI4OTA4Mzk5Mjk2ODA1P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkF1Z3VzdCAxNiwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5 bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMu anMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Kb3JkYW4gTW9udGdvbWVyeSwgRmlsdGh5IDgybXBoIEN1cnZlYmFs bC4uLmFuZCBTd29yZC4g4pqU77iPIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9u NThJV2ZvS1J2Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vbjU4SVdmb0tSdjwvYT48L3A+ Jm1kYXNoOyBSb2IgRnJpZWRtYW4gKEBQaXRjaGluZ05pbmphKSA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1BpdGNoaW5nTmluamEvc3RhdHVzLzE2 OTE2MjMzMDY1NjA5ODMyNDM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QXVndXN0 IDE2LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9 Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hh cnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5DbGFya2UgU2NobWlkdCBzdHJpa2VzIG91dCB0aGUgc2lkZSEgSGUg aGFzIHNldmVuIEsmIzM5O3MgdGhyb3VnaCB0aGUgZm91cnRoIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9VdmdyY21id21RIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vVXZn cmNtYndtUTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBUYWxraW4mIzM5OyBZYW5rcyAoQFRh bGtpbllhbmtzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1RhbGtp bllhbmtzL3N0YXR1cy8xNjkzMzMxOTc4ODY5NzUyMzE0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPkF1Z3VzdCAyMCwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+Cjxz Y3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+ CjwvZGl2PgoK

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0icW1lIiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS90al9ob3BraW5z P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkB0al9ob3BraW5zPC9hPiDwn5GAIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9adVpLdkc4cEcxIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5j b20vWnVaS3ZHOHBHMTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBHYW1lY29ja3Nfc3dhZyAo QEdhbWVjb2Nrc3dhZzIwMSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9HYW1lY29ja3N3YWcyMDEvc3RhdHVzLzE2OTE5ODU4NDg2NDI3NzMzODA/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QXVndXN0IDE3LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxv Y2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0u dHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2Ny aXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XaGl0IE1lcnJpZmllbGQgaXMgcXVpZXRseSBoYXZpbmcgYSBwcm9k dWN0aXZlIHllYXIuIDExIEhScywgMTEzIE9QUyssIDIxIFNCcywgMjAgMkJz LiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vdTJTbzlSTFZmTCI+cGljLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL3UyU285UkxWZkw8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgRGlzY3VzcyBCYXNl YmFsbCAoQGRpc2N1c3NiYXNlYmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9kaXNjdXNzYmFzZWJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE2OTA0ODQyMzkwMzkz NTY5Mjk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QXVndXN0IDEyLCAyMDIzPC9h PjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxh dGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgi Pjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

WNBA

Aliyah Boston - Indiana Fever. Boston is going to be the runaway rookie of the year and has started every game for the Fever this season. Her numbers are holdling steady lately. She is currently averaging 31 minutes a night with 14.7 points, 8.2 boards, 2.2 assists, 1.3 blocks and a steal per game. Victaria Saxton - Indiana Fever. Saxton is playing more frequently than she was in the beginning of the season. She has appeared in 12 games averaging 3.3 mpg, 1.3 ppg, 0.7 rpg. Zia Cooke - LA Sparks. Cooke has played in 30 games this season mostly in a reserve role, she seems to have hit a rookie wall lately. She is averaging 4.5 points per game. Zia is playing better off the bench this season and has struggled when given the opportunity to start. Destanni Henderson - Phoenix Mercury. Henderson's contract was terminated by the Sparks after they got another guard back from injury. She was signed to another seven-day contract with the Mercury but was released at the conclusion of that deal. Destanni has played in 15 total games with one start. She's averaging 13.3 mpg, 3.8 ppg, 1.8 apg a night. Tiffany Mitchell - Minnesota Lynx. The longest-tenured WNBA Gamecocks has started 13 of the Lynx games this season. Mitchell played well in her return to the starting lineup scoring in double figures both games. For the season she playing 22.4 mpg, and averaging 8.0 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 1.8 apg. Tyasha Harris - Connecticut Sun. Harris has carved her role out for the Sun playing meaningful. minutes everynight. Harris' numbers on the year are a solid 4.9 ppg, 1.6 apg, 0.8 rpg. She is shooting 44% from three, good enough for third in the league. Laeticia Amihere - Atlanta Dream. Amihere has appeared in 15 games this season averaging 7.8 minutes a game with 3.2 points and 1.1 rebounds a game. She has not played since our last update. Allisha Gray - Atlanta Dream. Outside of Boston and Wilson, Gray is having the best season of all of Dawn's former birdies. Gray was an All-Star with Aliyah Boston and A'ja Wilson. Gray is averaging 17.5 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 3.2 apg, 1.1 spg. A'ja Wilson - Las Vegas Aces. A'ja is one of the best players in the league. Wilson exploded for a 40-point game earlier this month against Washington. The New York Liberty have emerged as the top threat to the Aces' repeat bid, beating Vegas two of the three contests. Wilson has started every game and is averaging 21.3 ppg, 9.6 rpg, 2.1 bpg, 1.9 apg, 1.4 spg a night. Alaina Coates - Las Vegas Aces. Coates was signed to a seven-day contract to after an injury to Candace Parker. That contract was renewed but is set to expire on August 23rd. In seven games this season, Coates is averaging 3.4 mpg, 1.3 ppg, 1.0 rpg.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BbGxpc2hhIEdyYXkgZmxvYXRlciBhY3Rpb24g8J+UpTxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9XTkJBP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFt cDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jV05CQTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90LmNvL1FQYzNXMnZJUlYiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9RUGMzVzJ2 SVJWPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFRpbWVvdXRTUE9SVFNfXyAoQFRpbWVvdXRT UE9SVFMzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1RpbWVvdXRT UE9SVFMzL3N0YXR1cy8xNjkwODkyNjgyMDkwOTIxOTg0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPkF1Z3VzdCAxNCwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+Cjxz Y3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+ CjwvZGl2PgoK

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JdCB3YXMgYSBuaWdodCBvZiBmaXJzdHMgZm9yIEEmIzM5O2phIFdp bHNvbiBpbiB0aGUgQWNlcyB3aW4gdnMgTXlzdGljczo8YnI+PGJyPvCfj4Ax c3QgcGxheWVyIGluIFdOQkEgaGlzdG9yeSB3aXRoIDQwIHBvaW50cyBpbiBh IGdhbWUgd2l0aG91dCBhIDMtcG9pbnRlcjxicj7wn4+AIDFzdCBjYXJlZXIg NDAtcG9pbnQgZ2FtZTxicj7wn4+AMXN0IHBsYXllciBpbiBBY2VzIGhpc3Rv cnkgd2l0aCA0MCBwb2ludHMgJmFtcDsgMTAgcmVib3VuZHMgaW4gYSBnYW1l IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9IVHBJTG5Jc1REIj5waWMudHdpdHRl ci5jb20vSFRwSUxuSXNURDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBFU1BOIFN0YXRzICZh bXA7IEluZm8gKEBFU1BOU3RhdHNJbmZvKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL0VTUE5TdGF0c0luZm8vc3RhdHVzLzE2OTAyMjYzMTYzMzgx OTIzODQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QXVndXN0IDEyLCAyMDIzPC9h PjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxh dGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgi Pjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BbGl5YWggQm9zdG9uIGlzIGhhdmluZyBhIGhpc3RvcmljIHJvb2tp ZSBzZWFzb24g8J+YpCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vUTAza0lVa0R0 ZCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1EwM2tJVWtEdGQ8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsg U3BvcnRzQ2VudGVyIChAU3BvcnRzQ2VudGVyKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1Nwb3J0c0NlbnRlci9zdGF0dXMvMTY5MTU1OTYwNTY5 OTA2MDE5NT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5BdWd1c3QgMTUsIDIwMjM8 L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9w bGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYt OCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==