Since our last update on professional Gamecock athletes, Carmen Mlodzinski became the 60th former Yardcock to make The Show. He made his major league debut on June 16 for the Pittsburgh Pirates. T.J. Hopkins was sent back down to AAA Louisville after a 14 game run with the Reds, Cody Morris is also back down in Triple A. A pair of starting pitchers are putting together nice seasons although their records don't reflect the caliber of their performances.
On the hardwood, its looking like both Aliyah Boston and A'ja Wilson are going to see each on WNBA All-star weekend on July 15 in Las Vegas.
The week however belongs to GG Jackson, who became the highest Gamecock drafted in the NBA Draft since Renaldo Balkman in 2006, after he selected 45th overall by the Memphis Grizzlies.
All stats current thru 6/21.
Cody Morris - Cleveland Guardians. Morris made his MLB season debut on June 13. He pitched in two games before optioned back to AAA Columbus and was not demoted for his performance. He threw two innings and allowed two hits and no runs while striking out three and walking none.
Wil Crowe - Pittsburgh Pirates. Crowe is in his fourth MLB season. He is pitching out of the bullpen for the Pittsburgh Pirates. He has a 4.66 ERA and 1 save on the season in 9.2 innings pitched. Crowe was placed on the 60-day injured list with right shoulder discomfort on April 29th.
Clarke Schmidt - New York Yankees. The former Gamecock is righty is starting to right the ship so to speak. He is still in the Yankees starting rotation and has pitched better as of late. Schmidt has made 15 starts for the Yankees in 2023, striking out 73 batters in 71.2 innings pitched. He is 2-6 with a 4.65 ERA.
Christian Walker - Arizona Diamondbacks. Walker has played in 71 games for the Diamondbacks this season, hitting .271 with 41 runs scored, 20 doubles, 15 home runs and 49 RBI for first-place Arizona. He was 2-for-5 with a double, a home run and three RBI against Cleveland on June 18.
Jordan Montgomery - St. Louis Cardinals. The Sumter native could use a change of scenery. Montgomery is 2-1 in his last five starts and has allowed only 7 runs in 30 innings. On the season he is 4-7 with a 3.69 ERA and 79 strikeouts to only 22 walks in 85.1 innings. If the Cardinals are out of it, Montgomery could get moved at the trade deadline.
Whit Merrifield - Toronto Blue Jays. Merrifield has worked his way into becoming an everyday starter for Toronto. He is hitting .298 with two home runs and 29 RBIs on the season. He has also stolen 18 bases. Whit currently has a WAR of 1.3.
Jackie Bradley Jr. - Free Agent. JBJ could never get it going to Kansas City. He was released on June 17 and is currently a free agent. He was hitting only .133 with a single home run. The hope for Jackie is that a contenting team could use his glove as a late inning defensive replacement.
Jonah Bride - Oakland A's. Bride returned to the big leagues on May 29th. The Owasso, Oklahoma native is batting .222 with four RBIs in 45 at bats. Bride has yet to commit and error in 16 games that he has appeared in this season.
T.J. Hopkins - Cincinnati Reds. After making his MLB debut on June 3, Hopkins was sent back to AAA after 14 games. He hit .167 with one RBI and a stolen base.
Carmen Mlodzinski - Pittsburgh Pirates. Since being called up on June 16, the Hilton Head native has pitched 3.2 innings and allowed one run on one hit while striking out three and walking just one. Carmen's ERA is 2.45.
Zaquandre White - White has rushed for 128 yards on 29 carries with two touchdowns. He has also caught ten passes for 81 yards and a touchdown. The talented running back is still injured. White is coached by Skip Holtz. Birmingham is in the semifinals.
Sadarius Hutcherson- Hutcherson is in his first season with the Memphis Showboats.
Kyle Markway- Markway is playing special teams for the Michigan Panthers. He has 19 return yards on the season. The Panthers are in the semifinals.
Blake Camper - Camper has started four games for the Philadelphia Stars. He was named to Fox Sports All-USFL team at the midway point of the season. Camper has been sidelined since week 4 with an injury.
WNBA
Aliyah Boston - Indiana Fever. Boston is going to be the runaway rookie of the year and she might be starting in the All-Star Game. She is currently averaging 16 points, 7.7 boards, 2.1 assists, and 1.5 blocks a game. Boston is also shooting 66.4% from the field. If only the officials hadn't decided a TV audience tuned into to see them during the Final Four.
Victaria Saxton - Indiana Fever. Saxton has only appeared in two games this season. She is averaging .5 rebounds a game.
Zia Cooke - LA Sparks. Injuries propelled Zia into a starting roll this past week for the Sparks. Cooke had 7 points in 39 minutes last week as a starter. She is averaging 4.1 points per game.
Dentanni Henderson - LA Sparks. Henderson is getting a second chance in LA with the Sparks dealing with multiple injuries. She played well thus far scoring 2 points in 6 minutes with 3 assists and a rebound.
Tiffany Mitchell - Minnesota Lynx. The longest tenured WNBA Gamecocks has played in all seven of the Lynx games this season and has started nine games. Mitchell is averaging 11.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.7 assists a night.
Tyasha Harris - Connecticut Sun. Harris has come off the bench in all 12 Suns games thus far. She is averaging 4.1 points a game.
Laeticia Amihere - Atlanta Dream. Amihere has appeared in four games this season averaging 4.3 minute a game with 3.3 points and just under a block a game.
Allisha Gray - Atlanta Dream. Outside of Boston and Wilson, Gray is having the best season of all of Dawn's former birdies. She is averaging 18.7 points, 5.9 boards, and 2.8 assists. Gray is likely headed to the All-Star game as well.
A'ja Wilson - Las Vegas Aces. A'ja's numbers are down this season because the Aces are destroying their competition and she is a spectator in the fourth quarter. She is currently averaging 18.5 points, 9.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 2.2 blocks, and 1.5 steals a game. Check out the clip below as it is pretty clear a former Gamecock villain hasn't changed the way she plays.