The week however belongs to GG Jackson, who became the highest Gamecock drafted in the NBA Draft since Renaldo Balkman in 2006, after he selected 45th overall by the Memphis Grizzlies.

On the hardwood, its looking like both Aliyah Boston and A'ja Wilson are going to see each on WNBA All-star weekend on July 15 in Las Vegas.

Since our last update on professional Gamecock athletes, Carmen Mlodzinski became the 60th former Yardcock to make The Show. He made his major league debut on June 16 for the Pittsburgh Pirates. T.J. Hopkins was sent back down to AAA Louisville after a 14 game run with the Reds, Cody Morris is also back down in Triple A. A pair of starting pitchers are putting together nice seasons although their records don't reflect the caliber of their performances.

Cody Morris - Cleveland Guardians. Morris made his MLB season debut on June 13. He pitched in two games before optioned back to AAA Columbus and was not demoted for his performance. He threw two innings and allowed two hits and no runs while striking out three and walking none.

Wil Crowe - Pittsburgh Pirates. Crowe is in his fourth MLB season. He is pitching out of the bullpen for the Pittsburgh Pirates. He has a 4.66 ERA and 1 save on the season in 9.2 innings pitched. Crowe was placed on the 60-day injured list with right shoulder discomfort on April 29th.

Clarke Schmidt - New York Yankees. The former Gamecock is righty is starting to right the ship so to speak. He is still in the Yankees starting rotation and has pitched better as of late. Schmidt has made 15 starts for the Yankees in 2023, striking out 73 batters in 71.2 innings pitched. He is 2-6 with a 4.65 ERA.

Christian Walker - Arizona Diamondbacks. Walker has played in 71 games for the Diamondbacks this season, hitting .271 with 41 runs scored, 20 doubles, 15 home runs and 49 RBI for first-place Arizona. He was 2-for-5 with a double, a home run and three RBI against Cleveland on June 18.

Jordan Montgomery - St. Louis Cardinals. The Sumter native could use a change of scenery. Montgomery is 2-1 in his last five starts and has allowed only 7 runs in 30 innings. On the season he is 4-7 with a 3.69 ERA and 79 strikeouts to only 22 walks in 85.1 innings. If the Cardinals are out of it, Montgomery could get moved at the trade deadline.

Whit Merrifield - Toronto Blue Jays. Merrifield has worked his way into becoming an everyday starter for Toronto. He is hitting .298 with two home runs and 29 RBIs on the season. He has also stolen 18 bases. Whit currently has a WAR of 1.3.

Jackie Bradley Jr. - Free Agent. JBJ could never get it going to Kansas City. He was released on June 17 and is currently a free agent. He was hitting only .133 with a single home run. The hope for Jackie is that a contenting team could use his glove as a late inning defensive replacement.

Jonah Bride - Oakland A's. Bride returned to the big leagues on May 29th. The Owasso, Oklahoma native is batting .222 with four RBIs in 45 at bats. Bride has yet to commit and error in 16 games that he has appeared in this season.

T.J. Hopkins - Cincinnati Reds. After making his MLB debut on June 3, Hopkins was sent back to AAA after 14 games. He hit .167 with one RBI and a stolen base.

Carmen Mlodzinski - Pittsburgh Pirates. Since being called up on June 16, the Hilton Head native has pitched 3.2 innings and allowed one run on one hit while striking out three and walking just one. Carmen's ERA is 2.45.