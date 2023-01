This week was Hayden Hurst's turn to grab headlines as he scored a touchdown in Cincinnati's 27-10 upset in Buffalo. Hurst and the Bengals will take on Chris Lammons and the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday in the AFC Championship Game.

In the NFC, Deebo Samuel had a solid game, but the Cowboys kept him hitting any big plays. Dallas limited all 49ers from making any game-changing big plays on offense. Samuel and Javon Kinlaw will head to Philadelphia for a shot at the Super Bowl in the NFC Championship Game.

As we've told you previously, Rico Dowdle has been the IR for the Cowboys since week 6. Now that Dallas' season is over, Dowdle's final stats only show one tackle on special teams this season. In the first five weeks, Dowdle played only six offensive snaps while craving out a larger role on special teams. 2022 was Dowdle's second year in the league after missing 2021 with an injury suffered in the preseason.

Full stats and highlights below.