There will be significantly fewer former Gamecocks in the NFL this season. The number last year hovered around the 30s, this year 20 former Gamecocks will open up the 2023 season on NFL active 53-man rosters. If you were following along on The Insiders Forum you'd know that Brandon Shell retired two weeks ago following a seven-year NFL career. Elliot Fry was cut by the Broncos early in camp. Bryan Edwards was cut by the Saints after some costly penalties in their second preseason game.

Rashad Fenton, who is with the Arizona Cardinals, is on the injured reserve while Indianapolis Colts' DB Chris Lammons is suspended for the first three weeks of the season for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy. Lammons suspension stems from the same incident as Alvin Kamara's three-game suspension. These two former Carolina DBs could be added to the active list.

The waiver wire process ended on noon Wednesday. Teams can then begin signing players to their practice squads. A few of the Gamecocks that were released on Tuesday will likely land a practice squad spot. Come back to the Insiders Forum for any further roster updates. Below is a full list of rostered Gamecocks.