Professional Gamecocks: NFL Roster Movement
There will be significantly fewer former Gamecocks in the NFL this season. The number last year hovered around the 30s, this year 20 former Gamecocks will open up the 2023 season on NFL active 53-man rosters. If you were following along on The Insiders Forum you'd know that Brandon Shell retired two weeks ago following a seven-year NFL career. Elliot Fry was cut by the Broncos early in camp. Bryan Edwards was cut by the Saints after some costly penalties in their second preseason game.
Rashad Fenton, who is with the Arizona Cardinals, is on the injured reserve while Indianapolis Colts' DB Chris Lammons is suspended for the first three weeks of the season for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy. Lammons suspension stems from the same incident as Alvin Kamara's three-game suspension. These two former Carolina DBs could be added to the active list.
The waiver wire process ended on noon Wednesday. Teams can then begin signing players to their practice squads. A few of the Gamecocks that were released on Tuesday will likely land a practice squad spot. Come back to the Insiders Forum for any further roster updates. Below is a full list of rostered Gamecocks.
AFC
Baltimore Ravens - Jadeveon Clowney
Denver Broncos - Nate Adkins
Miami Dolphins - Cam Smith
Only three Gamecocks made rosters in the AFC.
NFC
Arizona Cardinals - Dennis Daley
Atlanta Falcons - Jovaughn Gwyn
Carolina Panthers - Jaycee Horn and Hayden Hurst
Chicago Bears - Zacch Pickens
Dallas Cowboys - Jalen Brooks, Rico Dowdle, Stephon Gilmore, and Israel Mukuamu
Green Bay Packers - Kingsley Enagbare and Keisean Nixon
Los Angeles Rams - Ernest Jones
Minnesota Vikings - Nick Muse and D.J. Wonnum
New Orleans Saints - Adam Prentice
San Francisco 49ers - Javon Kinlaw and Deebo Samuel
Gamecock fans' lets jump on board with America's Team. The Dallas Cowboys have the most former Gamecocks on their roster with four. Kudos to Adkins and Brooks for making NFL rosters as a UDFA and 7th Rounder.
Players Waived
In addition to Fry and Edwards:
Carolina Panthers - It was a rough day for former Gamecocks in the Panthers camp. Damiere Byrd was released from the IR with an injury settlement. DT Taylor Stallworth failed to make the active roster and receivers Shi Smith and Josh Vann were also waived.
Cleveland Browns - Joseph Charlton.
Indianapolis Colts - Darius Rush. Rush was the 138th overall pick in the 23' Draft. Rush landed on his feet today with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Los Angeles Chargers - Zach Bailey
New England Patriots - Kevin Harris. The Patriots adding Ezekiel Elliott likely cost Harris his roster spot. Good chance he returns to the practice squad.
New York Giants - Kobe Smith.