Highlights amongst the 15 Gamecocks that did take the field included an old vet adding to his career interception total, the South Carolina Swiss Army knife making his presence felt, and a tight end on the receiving end of Bryce Young's first NFL touchdown pass. Stats below

The Gamecocks' former players amongst the NFL has trimmed back slightly this season, South Carolina is still one of only 24 schools with over 20 former players in the league. The Gamecocks currently have three players on practice squads: Zack Bailey (Chargers), Kevin Harris (Patriots), and Taylor Stallworth (Panthers). In addition, four Gamecock rookies will have to wait to make their NFL debuts as they were inactive this week. Darius Rush (Chiefs), Nate Adkins (Broncos), Jalen Brooks (Cowboys), and Jovaughn Gwyn (Falcons). Nick Muse (Vikings) was also inactive for Week 1. Also unable this week was Dennis Daley (Cardinals) and Rashad Fenton (Cardinals), these two are on the IR and will be out at least four weeks. Chris Lammons (Colts) will also miss the first three games due to a suspension.

Jadeveon Clowney - Baltimore Ravens: Clowney is entering NFL season #10. He had one tackle and one QB hit. His QB hit should have been a sack.

Cam Smith - Miami Dolphins: Smith is in his rookie year and did not record any stats in week 1.

Stephon Gilmore - Dallas Cowboys: Gilmore had a nice debut for Big D with four tackles, three passes defended, and his first pick as a Cowboy. Not too shabby for a guy in his 12th NFL season.

Rico Dowdle - Dallas Cowboys: Rico is in his 4th NFL season. He rushed for 24 yards on six carries.

Israel Mukuamu - Dallas Cowboys: Izzy is in NFL year #3. He played 23 snaps and recovered a fumble.

Keisean Nixon - Green Bay Packers: Nixon is entering his fifth NFL season. Keisean picked up where he left off with seven tackles, one coming for a loss, and returning two kicks for 55 yards.

Kingsley Enagbare - Green Bay Packers: Kingsley is in his second season. He played 41 tackles and had one tackle and one pass defended.

Zacch Pickens - Chicago Bears: Pickens played 12 snaps in his NFL debut and did not record a stat.

D.J. Wonnum - Minnesota Vikings: D.J. is in NFL year #4. He had four tackles on Sunday.

Hayden Hurst - Carolina Panthers: Hurst is entering his sixth year of NFL football. He was the Panthers leading receiver with five catches for 41 yards and a touchdown on seven targets. (The Panther got the ball back).

Jaycee Horn - Carolina Panthers: Horn is in his third year in the NFL. He has struggled to stay on the field due to health concerns. He left Sunday's game in the second quarter with a hamstring injury after recording one tackle.

Adam Prentice - New Orleans Saints: Prentice is in his third NFL season. Prentice logged 11 snaps and did not record any stats.

Ernest Jones - LA Rams: Jones is turning into one of the better linebackers in the league in year three. He led the Rams with nine tackles with three of those stops coming for a loss.

Javon Kinlaw - San Francisco 49ers: Kinlaw is entering year four of an injury-plagued NFL career. He recorded one tackle in 24 snaps.

Deebo Samuel - San Francisco 49ers: Deebo is in year five. He had two carries for eight yards and caught five of seven targets for 55 yards.