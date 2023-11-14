It was a big weekend for some former professional Gamecocks. Deebo Samuel returned to action and did typical Deebo things. Jadeveon Clowney continues to have one of the best seasons of his career in Baltimore. A rookie Gamecock caught his first pass and his teammate Rico Dowdle had the best game of his young career. It was a good week to be a Gamecock. Full stats and highlights are below.

Practice Squad Guys: Kevin Harris (Patriots), Damiere Byrd (Falcons), Chris Lammons (Colts) and Shi Smith (Titans). Byrd and Lammons went back down to the practice squad are being elevated for Week 9.

Inactives that have yet to debut this season: Nick Muse (Vikings).

Players on presently on the IR: Jaycee Horn (Panthers), Rashad Fenton (Cardinals) and Taylor Stallworth (Titans).

Jadeveon Clowney - Baltimore Ravens: Clowney had six tackles and sacked Deshaun Watson twice in the Ravens crushing loss to the Browns. For the season, he has 25 tackles, 5.5 sacks and three pass defended.

Darius Rush - Pittsburgh Steelers: Rush was inactive for Week 10. He has three tackles and broke up a pass thus far in 2023.

Cam Smith - Miami Dolphins: The Dolphins had a Week 10 bye. Smith has one tackle on the season.

Nate Adkins - Denver Broncos: Adkins was inactive for the Broncos Week 10 win over the Bills. Adkins has four catches for 22 yards on the season.

Zack Bailey - Los Angeles Chargers: Bailey was inactive in Week 10.

Stephon Gilmore - Dallas Cowboys: Gilmore had one tackle and defended two passes. Gilmore had a 69.2 PFF grade for the year. On the season he has 32 tackles, nine passes defended and two interceptions.

Rico Dowdle - Dallas Cowboys: Rico had 12 carries for 79 yards and his first career rushing touchdown in the Cowboys blow out of the Giants. On the season he has 47 carries for 212 yards and a touchdown and seven catches for 57 yards and a touchdown.

Jalen Brooks - Dallas Cowboys: Brooks had the first four catches of his career in Week 10. He caught all four of his targets for 39 yards. He has four catches for 39 yards on the season.

Israel Mukuamu - Dallas Cowboys: Izzy had two tackles and defended a pass in Week 10. He has a recovered fumble on the season and has three tackle and a defended pass.

Keisean Nixon - Green Bay Packers: Keisean had four tackles and defended a pass in the Packers' Week 10 loss to Pittsburgh. Nixon just missed an interception but he was unable to keep both feet in bounds. He also had five kickoff returns for 139 yards and a punt for 12 yards. Nixon has 37 tackles on the season with four defended passes.

Kingsley Enagbare - Green Bay Packers: Kingsley played 21 snaps on defense but did not record a stat in the Packers loss in Pittsburgh. Enagbare has 23 tackles, a defended pass and a sack on the season.

Zacch Pickens - Chicago Bears: Pickens had one tackle while playing 12 snaps in the Bears win over the Panthers. He has 14 tackles, a forced fumble and .5 of a sack on the season.

D.J. Wonnum - Minnesota Vikings: Wonnum had four tackles and a sack in the Vikings win over the Saints. He has 38 tackles on the season, five sacks, two passes defended and a defensive touchdown on a fumble recovery.

Hayden Hurst - Carolina Panthers: Hurst had two catches on four targets for 14 yards. He also recorded a tackle on a turnover. On the season he has 18 catches for 184 yards and a touchdown.

Jovaughn Gwyn - Atlanta Falcons: Gwyn was inactive in Week 10 and has yet to make his on-field season debut.

Adam Prentice - New Orleans Saints: Prentice returned from the IR in Week. He did not record a stat and played one snap on offensive and 12 on special teams. Prentice has one catch for five yards and one carry for five yards on the season.

Dennis Daley - Arizona Cardinals: Daley played only 5 special teams snaps in Cardinals Week 10 win over the Falcons.

Ernest Jones - LA Rams: The Rams had a Week 10 bye. He leads the Rams with 75 tackles on the season and he has one sack and a pass defended.

Javon Kinlaw - San Francisco 49ers: Javon had one tackle and knocked down a pass in San Fran's thrashing of the Jaguars. Kinlaw has eight tackles and three passes defended on the season.

Deebo Samuel - San Francisco 49ers: Deebo caught all four of his targets for 30 yards he also three carries for 29 yards a touchdown. Deebo has 24 catches for 332 yards and a score and 21 carries for 124 yards and two touchdowns on the season.