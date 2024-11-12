Professional Gamecocks: NFL Week 10

It was a solid week for Gamecock alum on the gridiron. D.J. Wonnum returned from injury and played for the first time in 2024, making an instant impact for the Panthers. Two free agent offensive lineman found roster spots on league practice squads. Zack Bailey signed with Jets and Dennis Daley with the Jaguars. Going back to the Panthers, the Gamecocks on their roster all had nice days in Germany.

Miami Dolphins- Cam Smith (DB): Smith had four tackles in the Dolphins MNF win over the Rams. He has 12 tackles on the season.

New England Patriots- Marcellas Dial (DB): Dial played 16 snaps on special teams without recording a stat in New England's win over Chicago. He has four tackles on the season and a forced fumble.

Kevin Harris (RB): Harris is on the Patriots practice squad. This is his third season in the NFL.

New York Jets- Javon Kinlaw (DL): Javon recorded three total tackles in the Jets loss to the Cardinals. Kinlaw has 27 tackles and and 1.5 sacks on the season.

Zack Bailey (OL): Bailey was signed to the Jets practice squad last week. This is his sixth season in the NFL.

Indianapolis Colts- Chris Lammons (DB): Lammons played 6 snaps on special teams without recording a stat in the Colts loss to Buffalo. Chris has 11 total tackles on the season with a sack, a forced fumble and two recovered fumbles.

Jacksonville Jaguars- Dennis Daley (OL): Daley was signed to the Jags practice squad last week. This is his sixth season in the NFL.

Los Angeles Chargers- Hayden Hurst (TE): Hurst was targeted one time but finished the game without a catch. Hayden has seven catches for 65 yards on the season.

Denver Broncos- Nate Adkins (TE): Adkins played 21 snaps on offense and 15 on special teams without recording a stat. He has four tackles and five catches for 22 yards and a touchdown on the season.

Nick Gargiulo (OL): Gargiulo is on the Broncos practice squad. This is his rookie season.

Kansas City Chiefs- Darius Rush (DB): Rush is on the Chiefs practice squad. This is his second season in the NFL.

New York Giants- Dante Miller (RB): Miller is on the Giants practice squad. He has one tackle on the season.

Dallas Cowboys- Rico Dowdle (RB): Rico had 53 yards rushing on 12 carries and caught three passes for three yards in the Cowboys blowout loss to the Eagles. Rico has 24 catches for 166 yards and three touchdowns and 374 rushing yards this season.

Jalen Brooks (WR): Brooks was targeted four times catching one pass for four yards. Jalen has eight catches for 107 yards on the season.

Israel Mukuamu (DB): Izzy played 21 snaps on defense and 20 on special teams and recorded one tackle. He has four tackles on the season.

Chicago Bears- Zacch Pickens (DL): Pickens had one tackle on 31 defensive snaps in Chicago's loss to the Patriots. He has been active for two games this season recording one tackle.

Green Bay Packers- Keisean Nixon (DB/RS): Green Bay had a Week 10 bye. This season he has 42 total tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble and three passes defended.

Kingsley Enagbare (DL): Green Bay had a Week 10 bye. Enagbare has 19 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles on the season.

Minnesota Vikings- Stephon Gilmore (CB): Gilmore had five tackles in the Vikings win over the Jaguars. He has 37 tackles, an interception and five defended passes on the season.

Nick Muse (TE): Muse is currently on the IR. This is his third season in the NFL.

Carolina Panthers- Jadeveon Clowney (DL/LB): Clowney had four tackles in the Panthers win over the Giants in Germany, he also added a tipped pass that led to an interception. He has 27 tackles on the season with a sack and a defended pass.

D.J. Wonnum (DL): D.J. made his season debut in Germany and played well. He had six tackles, two for a loss, a sack and two QB hits.

Jaycee Horn (DB): Jaycee led the Panthers in tackles with eight. He also defended a pass. Horn has 44 tackles, 10 defended passes and an interception on the season.

Xavier Legette (WR): Legette had three catches on four targets for 40 yards. He has 29 catches for 284 yards on the season with four touchdowns.

Atlanta Falcons- Jovaughn Gwyn (OL): Gwyn was inactive for the Falcons loss to the Saints. Jovaughn has appeared in one game this season.

New Orleans Saints- Adam Prentice (FB): Adam played 18 offensive snaps and 17 on special teams in the Saints win over the Falcons. He has four tackles on the season.

Spencer Rattler (QB): Spencer was relegated back to the emergency third QB role with the return of Derrick Carr. For the season, Rattler is 59-for-99 with 571 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. He's been sacked 14 times in three games.

Seattle Seahawks- Ernest Jones (LB): Seattle had a Week 10 bye. Ernest has 68 total tackles and three defended passes on the season.

San Francisco 49ers: Deebo Samuel (WR): Deebo had three carries for 14 yards and caught five of six targets for 62 yards. He also got into it with the specialist after a third missed field goal. Samuel has 29 catches for 468 and a touchdown on the season and 26 carries for 80 yards and a touchdown.