Practice Squad Guys: Kevin Harris (Patriots), Damiere Byrd (Falcons), Chris Lammons (Colts), Shi Smith (Titans), and Adam Prentice (Saints). Prentice was released by New Orleans last week, cleared waivers and then was resigned to the Saints practice squad.

Inactives that have yet to debut this season: Nick Muse (Vikings).

Players on presently on the IR: Jaycee Horn (Panthers), Rashad Fenton (Cardinals) and Taylor Stallworth (Titans).

Jadeveon Clowney - Baltimore Ravens: Clowney had two tackles and sacked Joe Burrow once in the Ravens win over the Bengals. He also added another QB hit on Burrow. For the season, he has 27 tackles, 6.5 sacks and three pass defended.

Darius Rush - Pittsburgh Steelers: Rush was inactive for the Week 11 loss to Cleveland. He has three tackles and broke up a pass thus far in 2023.

Cam Smith - Miami Dolphins: Smith played 14 snaps on special teams in the Dolphins win over the Raiders. Smith has one tackle on the season.

Nate Adkins - Denver Broncos: Adkins played eight offense snaps and ten special teams snaps in the Broncos win over Minnestoa. Adkins has four catches for 22 yards on the season.

Zack Bailey - Los Angeles Chargers: Bailey was inactive in Week 11.

Stephon Gilmore - Dallas Cowboys: Gilmore had two tackles. Gilmore has a 69.0 PFF grade for the year. On the season he has 34 tackles, nine passes defended and two interceptions.

Rico Dowdle - Dallas Cowboys: Rico had eight carries for 23 yards and caught his two targets for negative three yards in the Cowboys blow out of the Panthers. On the season he has 55 carries for 235 yards and a touchdown and nine catches for 54 yards and a touchdown.

Jalen Brooks - Dallas Cowboys: Brooks played 16 snaps on offense and 12 on special teams without recording a stat. This season he has caught all four of his targets for 39 yards. He has four catches for 39 yards on the season.

Israel Mukuamu - Dallas Cowboys: Izzy played three snaps on defense and 20 on special teams without recording a stat. He has a recovered fumble on the season and has three tackle and a defended pass.

Keisean Nixon - Green Bay Packers: Keisean had seven tackles (one of a loss). He also had two kickoff returns for 60 yards and two punt returns for 2 yards. Nixon has 44 tackles on the season with four defended passes.

Kingsley Enagbare - Green Bay Packers: Kingsley played 22 snaps and had one tackle in the Packers win over the Chargers. His tackle did result in a loss of yards. Enagbare has 24 tackles, a defended pass and a sack on the season.

Zacch Pickens - Chicago Bears: Pickens did not record a stat while playing 17 defensive snaps in the Bears meltdown loss in Detroit. He has 14 tackles, a forced fumble and .5 of a sack on the season.

D.J. Wonnum - Minnesota Vikings: Wonnum had four tackles and a sack in the Vikings loss to Denver. He has 44 tackles on the season, six sacks, two passes defended and a defensive touchdown on a fumble recovery.

Hayden Hurst - Carolina Panthers: Hurst was inactive with a concussion in the Panther Week 11 loss to Dallas. On the season he has 18 catches for 184 yards and a touchdown.

Jovaughn Gwyn - Atlanta Falcons: The Falcons had a Week 11 bye. Gwyn has yet to make his on-field season debut.

Dennis Daley - Arizona Cardinals: Daley was inactive for the Cardinals Week 11 loss to Houston.

Ernest Jones - LA Rams: Jones lead the Rams in tackles again with 10.5 to go along with .5 of a sack in the Rams win over Seattle. He leads the Rams with 87 tackles on the season and he has one and a half sack and a pass defended.

Javon Kinlaw - San Francisco 49ers: Javon had two tackles in San Fran's win over Tampa Bay. Kinlaw has ten tackles and three passes defended on the season.

Deebo Samuel - San Francisco 49ers: Deebo caught all three of his four targets for 63 yards he also had one carry for a one-yard loss. Deebo has 27 catches for 395 yards and a score and 22 carries for 123 yards and two touchdowns on the season.