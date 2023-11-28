Week 12 was a big one for Gamecock alumni across the NFL. Deebo Samuel did what he does. Jadeveon Clowney looks like the #1 overall pick for the first time in a long time and a Gamecock running back found the end zone on Thanksgiving. All in all, it was a good NFL weekend for the Gamecocks. Full stats and highlights are below.

Practice Squad Guys: Kevin Harris (Patriots), Chris Lammons (Colts), and Shi Smith (Titans). Adam Prentice was elevated to the main roster for the Saints Week 12 game. Damiere Byrd was released from the Atlanta Falcons practice squad early last week.

Inactives that have yet to debut this season: Nick Muse (Vikings).

Players on presently on the IR: Jaycee Horn (Panthers), Rashad Fenton (Cardinals) and Taylor Stallworth (Titans).

Jadeveon Clowney - Baltimore Ravens: Clowney continues to have one his best NFL seasons in Baltimore. In Baltimore's road win over the Chargers, Clowney had three tackles, caused two fumbles - recovering one of them, and a sack. For the season, he has 30 tackles, 7.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and three pass defended.

Darius Rush - Pittsburgh Steelers: Rush played nine snaps on defense and three on special teams in Pittsburgh win over Cincinnati. He has three tackles and broke up a pass thus far in 2023.

Cam Smith - Miami Dolphins: Smith recorded a tackle in the Dolphins Black Friday win over the Jets. Smith has two tackles on the season.

Nate Adkins - Denver Broncos: Adkins played seven offensive snaps and 12 special teams snaps in the suddenly hot Broncos win over Cleveland. Adkins has four catches for 22 yards on the season.

Zack Bailey - Los Angeles Chargers: Bailey was inactive in Week 12.

Stephon Gilmore - Dallas Cowboys: Gilmore had six tackles and one defended pass in the Thanksgiving Day blowout of the Commanders. Gilmore has a 71.6 PFF grade for the year. On the season he has 40 tackles, ten passes defended and two interceptions.

Rico Dowdle - Dallas Cowboys: Rico had three carries for 11 yards and caught his only target for a 15-yard touchdown. On the season he has 58 carries for 246 yards and a touchdown and ten catches for 69 yards and two touchdowns.

Jalen Brooks - Dallas Cowboys: Brooks caught his only "target" for 24 yards. See the highlight below as to why this was a "target". This season he has caught all five of his targets for 63 yards.

Israel Mukuamu - Dallas Cowboys: Izzy recorded one tackle. He has a recovered fumble on the season and has four tackles and a defended pass.

Keisean Nixon - Green Bay Packers: Keisean had four tackles in the Packers upset of the Lions. Nixon has 48 tackles on the season with four defended passes.

Kingsley Enagbare - Green Bay Packers: Kingsley had two tackles and two hits on Lions QB Jared Goff. Enagbare has 26 tackles, a defended pass and a sack on the season.

Zacch Pickens - Chicago Bears: Pickens recorded two tackles while playing 11 defensive snaps in the Bears MNF win over Minnesota. He has 16 tackles, a forced fumble and .5 of a sack on the season.

D.J. Wonnum - Minnesota Vikings: Wonnum had five tackles and knocked down two passes in the Vikings MNF loss to Chicago. He has 47 tackles on the season, six sacks, four passes defended and a defensive touchdown on a fumble recovery.

Hayden Hurst - Carolina Panthers: Hurst was inactive with a concussion in the Panther Week 12 loss to Tennessee. On the season he has 18 catches for 184 yards and a touchdown.

Jovaughn Gwyn - Atlanta Falcons: Inactive for Week 12. Gwyn has yet to make his on-field season debut.

Adam Prentice - New Orleans Saints: Prentice returned to main roster and recorded one tackle on eight special teams snaps in the Saints loss to the Falcons. He also played eight snaps on offense. For the season Adam has one rush for five yards, one catch for five yards, and two tackles.

Dennis Daley - Arizona Cardinals: Daley was inactive for the Cardinals Week 12 loss to the Rams.

Ernest Jones - LA Rams: Jones led the Rams in tackles again with six to go along with a defended pass in the Rams win over Arizona. He leads the Rams with 93 tackles on the season and he has one and a half sack and two passes defended.

Javon Kinlaw - San Francisco 49ers: Javon had one tackle and one QB hit in San Fran's Thanksgiving win over Seattle. Kinlaw has 11 tackles and three passes defended on the season.

Deebo Samuel - San Francisco 49ers: Deebo caught seven of his nine targets for 79 yards he also had four carries for 15 yards and a touchdown. Deebo has 34 catches for 474 yards and a score and 26 carries for 138 yards and three touchdowns on the season.