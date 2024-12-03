Professional Gamecocks: NFL Week 13

A few roster notes. Jovaughn Gwyn was released by the Falcons and then signed to their practice squad. Zack Bailey was also released from the Jets practice squad.

Two former Will Muschamp Era teammates put up big numbers for their teams in Thanksgiving Day showcases and the Gamecock quartet in Charlotte continues to play well for the Panthers.

Miami Dolphins- Cam Smith (DB): Smith played just 12 snaps on defense and 6 on special teams but recorded three total tackles in Miami's loss to Green Bay. He has 16 tackles on the season.

New England Patriots- Marcellas Dial (DB): Dial played 17 snaps on special teams and recorded one tackle in New England's loss to the Colts. He has six tackles on the season and a forced fumble.

Kevin Harris (RB): Harris is on the Patriots practice squad. This is his third season in the NFL.

New York Jets- Javon Kinlaw (DL): Javon played 50 snaps on defense but not record a stat in the Jets loss to Seattle. Kinlaw has 32 tackles, a fumble recovery, a forced fumble and 2.5 sacks on the season.

Indianapolis Colts- Chris Lammons (DB): Lammons played 14 snaps on special teams and recorded one tackle in the Colts win over New England. Chris has 12 total tackles on the season with a sack, a forced fumble and two recovered fumbles.

Jacksonville Jaguars- Dennis Daley (OL): Daley is on the Jags practice squad. This is his sixth season in the NFL.

Los Angeles Chargers- Hayden Hurst (TE): Hurst was placed on the IR with a hip injury prior to their MNF contest with Baltimore. Hayden has seven catches for 65 yards on the season.

Denver Broncos- Nate Adkins (TE): Adkins caught his only target for 16 yards (career long reception) in the Broncos MNF win over Cleveland. He has five tackles and seven catches for 50 yards and two touchdowns on the season.

Nick Gargiulo (OL): Gargiulo was elevated to the main roster for the second straight week but was inactive for Denver's Week 13 win over the Browns. This is his rookie season.

Kansas City Chiefs- Darius Rush (DB): Rush is on the Chiefs practice squad. This is his second season in the NFL.

New York Giants- Dante Miller (RB): Miller is on the Giants practice squad. He has one tackle on the season.

Dallas Cowboys- Rico Dowdle (RB): Good things happen for the Cowboys when Rico gets the ball. Dowdle had 112 yards rushing (career high) on 22 carries (career high) with a touchdown and caught three passes for 11 yards in the Cowboys Thanksgiving win over the Giants. Rico has 32 catches for 195 yards and three touchdowns and 600 rushing yards this season with one touchdown.

Jalen Brooks (WR): Brooks caught his only target for a no gain. Jalen has ten catches for 148 yards on the season.

Israel Mukuamu (DB): Izzy had four tackles for Dallas. He has 13 tackles and one interception on the season.

Chicago Bears- Zacch Pickens (DL): Pickens had one tackles in the Bears Thanksgiving loss to Detroit. He has five tackles on the season.

Green Bay Packers- Keisean Nixon (DB/RS): Keisean had a busy Thanksgiving with six tackles and a defended pass on defense and two kickoff returns for 73 yards in the Packers win over Miami. This season he has 55 total tackles, two sacks, two forced fumble and four passes defended.

Kingsley Enagbare (DL): Kingsley had five total tackles including one sack. Enagbare has 29 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles on the season.

Minnesota Vikings- Stephon Gilmore (CB): Gilmore left the Vikings win over the Cardinals early with a hamstring injury. Before his departure he had two tackles and a defended pass. He has 47 tackles, an interception and seven defended passes on the season.

Nick Muse (TE): Muse played eight snaps on offense and 12 on special teams without recording a stat. This is his third season in the NFL.

Carolina Panthers- Jadeveon Clowney (DL/LB): Clowney had three tackles with a sack and two QB hits in the Panthers OT loss to Tampa Bay. He has 30 tackles on the season with 2.5 sacks and a defended pass.

D.J. Wonnum (DL): Wonnum had three total tackles and a QB hit. D.J. has 14 tackles, two for a loss, two sacks, a forced fumble and three QB hits on the season.

Jaycee Horn (DB): Jaycee had six total tackles and and two passes defended. Horn has 56 tackles, 12 defended passes, a sack and an interception on the season.

Xavier Legette (WR): Xavier caught four passes for 53 yards. He has 37 catches for 393 yards on the season with four touchdowns.

Atlanta Falcons- Jovaughn Gwyn (OL): Gwyn was cut by the Falcons and resigned to their practice squad last week. Jovaughn has appeared in one game this season.

New Orleans Saints- Adam Prentice (FB): Adam played 13 snaps on offense and eight on special teams without recording a stat. He has four tackles on the season.

Spencer Rattler (QB): Rattle was inactive for Week 12. For the season, Rattler is 59-for-99 with 571 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. He was sacked 14 times in three games.

Seattle Seahawks- Ernest Jones (LB): Jones had a game-high eight total tackles in the Seahawks win over the Jets. Ernest has 94 total tackles and three defended passes on the season.

San Francisco 49ers: Deebo Samuel (WR): Deebo and the rest of 49ers were just trying to keep their footing in the snow in San Fran's blowout loss to Buffalo. He had four catches for 20 yards and returned six kicks for 208 with a long of 60 yards. Samuel has 38 catches for 531 yards and a touchdown on the season and 27 carries for 79 yards and a touchdown.