In Week 14 of the NFL season, most you played your last week of fantasy football, Deebo Samuel continued his march towards player of the month, Ernest Jones kept on tackling, Stephon Gilmore didn't like being called old, a rookie offensive lineman made his NFL debut, and much more. Full stats and highlights are below.

Practice Squad Guys: Kevin Harris (Patriots), Chris Lammons (Colts), and Shi Smith (Titans). Adam Prentice and Kevin Harris were elevated to the main roster for their respective team's for Week 14. Harris was active for the Patriots win over the Steelers, but he did not appear in the game.

Inactives that have yet to debut this season: Nick Muse (Vikings).

Players on presently on the IR: Rashad Fenton (Cardinals) and Zack Bailey (Chargers). Bailey is a new name on the IR list as he was placed on IR prior to the Chargers Week 14 game. Taylor Stallworth was released by the Titans last month.

Jadeveon Clowney - Baltimore Ravens: The Ravens won a thriller over the Rams and Clowney had three tackles. For the season, he has 33 tackles, 7.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and three pass defended.

Darius Rush - Pittsburgh Steelers: Rush played 17 snaps on special teams in the Steelers Week 14 loss to New England. He has three tackles and broke up a pass thus far in 2023.

Cam Smith - Miami Dolphins: Smith played 15 snaps on special teams in Miami's shocking loss to the Titans. Smith has two tackles on the season.

Nate Adkins - Denver Broncos: Adkins was inactive for Week 14. Adkins has four catches for 22 yards on the season.

Stephon Gilmore - Dallas Cowboys: Gilmore led all Cowboys with nine tackles in Dallas' big win over the Eagles. He was also covering Eagles star WR A.J. Brown like a blanked. Gilmore has a 74.1 PFF grade for the year. On the season he has 50 tackles, 11 passes defended and two interceptions.

Rico Dowdle - Dallas Cowboys: Rico had 12 carries for 46 yards and a touchdown and caught his only target for six yards. On the season he has 75 carries for 307 yards and two touchdowns and 12 catches for 82 yards and two touchdowns.

Jalen Brooks - Dallas Cowboys: Brooks was inactive for Week 14. This season he has caught all five of his targets for 63 yards.

Israel Mukuamu - Dallas Cowboys: Izzy played four snaps on defense and 17 on special teams without recorded a stat. He has a recovered fumble on the season with four tackles and a defended pass.

Keisean Nixon - Green Bay Packers: Keisean had four tackles. He also had a critical fumble on a muffed punt and returned a kick off for 25 yards in the Packers MNF loss to the Giants. Nixon has 57 tackles on the season with five defended passes and an interception.

Kingsley Enagbare - Green Bay Packers: Kingsley had one tackle. Enagbare has 30 tackles, a defended pass and a sack on the season.

Zacch Pickens - Chicago Bears: Pickens had two tackles and a QB hit. He has 18 tackles, a forced fumble and .5 of a sack on the season.

D.J. Wonnum - Minnesota Vikings: D.J. is having the best year of his career. In the Vikings 3-0 win over the Raiders he recorded a sack and five tackles. He has 52 tackles on the season with seven sacks, four passes defended and a defensive touchdown on a fumble recovery.

Hayden Hurst - Carolina Panthers: Hurst was inactive with a concussion in the Panthers' Week 14 loss to New Orleans. On the season he has 18 catches for 184 yards and a touchdown.

Jaycee Horn - Carolina Panthers: Horn recorded seven tackles and defended a pass. He has 13 tackles and two defended pass on the season.

Jovaughn Gwyn - Atlanta Falcons: Gwyn is now an official NFL football player. He appeared on special teams for one play in the Falcons Week 14 loss to Tampa Bay. That was the first snap of his NFL career.

Adam Prentice - New Orleans Saints: Prentice played ten snaps on offense and ten on special teams without recording a stat. For the season Adam has one rush for five yards, one catch for five yards, and three tackles.

Dennis Daley - Arizona Cardinals: The Cardinals had a Week 14 bye.

Ernest Jones - LA Rams: Jones led the Rams in tackles again with 10 in LA's OT loss to the Ravens. He also added a pass breakup and a sack. He leads the Rams with 118 tackles on the season and he has two and a half sack and three passes defended. Jones is 10th in the league in total tackles.

Javon Kinlaw - San Francisco 49ers: Javon continues to look healthy and play his best football. He had three tackles and a half a sack in Niners win over Seattle. Kinlaw has 18 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and three passes defended on the season.

Deebo Samuel - San Francisco 49ers: Deebo was dominant yet again with seven catches for 149 yards a touchdown. He also added a touchdown on his only carry from a yard out. Deebo returned two kicks for 42 yards. Deebo has 45 catches for 739 yards and four touchdowns and 30 carries for 161 yards and five touchdowns on the season.