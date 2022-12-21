Professional Gamecocks: NFL Week 15
Unfortunately, there was a lot of injury related roster movement for former Gamecocks this week. Taylor Stallworth, (Texans), was placed on the IR with a calf injury. Hayden Hurst, (Bengals), is also yet to return from a calf injury that has kept him out for the last two games. Deebo Samuel, (49ers), avoided a big injury, but he is likely done for the regular season with a knee/high ankle injury. Jadeveon Clowney, (Browns), left Saturday's game with concussion-like symptoms. Rashad Fenton was a healthy inactive for the Falcons.
Week 15 was not as productive on the field as the prior week for South Carolina's professional alum, but it wasn't without some highlights, mostly from defensive Gamecocks. Full stats and highlights below.
Green Bay Packers
Kingsley Enagbare: Enagbare played 31 snaps and recorded a sack and two tackles. He was also credited with defending a pass. Enagbare has 28 tackles, 2 passes defended, and 3 sacks on the season.
Keisean Nixon: Nixon has been all over the field in previous weeks for the Packers. He played 45 defensive snaps this week with 3 tackles. Nixon also returned 3 kickoffs for 95 yards with a long of 52 yards and 2 punts for 36 yards. Nixon has 23 tackles, 2 passes defended, 1 forced fumble, and 1 interception on the season. Aaron Rodgers continues to praise Nixon, including on his weekly appearance today on Pat McAfee's show.
Los Angeles Rams
Ernest Jones: Jones had 5 tackles including one for a loss. Jones has 98 tackles, 1 forced fumble, 2 passes defended, and an interception on the season.
Minnesota Vikings
Nick Muse: Muse did play any offensive snaps.
D.J. Wonnum: Wonnum played 38 snaps on defense and recorded 3 tackles in the Vikings' huge 33-point comeback win. He has 32 tackles on the season with 1 forced fumble and 3.5 sacks
Indianapolis Colts
Stephon Gilmore: 7 total tackles and 3 passes defended. Gilmore has 59 tackles, 2 interceptions, and 11 passes defended on the season. Pro Football Focus, "PFF", grades Gilmore at 78.4 on the season. He and Justin Jefferson battled all day when they were matched up.
Cleveland Browns
Jadeveon Clowney: Clowney left the game in the 2nd quarter and 1 tackle prior to his exit. He has 23 tackles on the season with 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovered, and 3 passes defended.
Miami Dolphins
Melvin Ingram: Ingram logged 22 snaps and did not record any stats. He has 20 tackles, 6 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 2 fumble recoveries, and 1 defensive touchdown on the season.
Brandon Shell: Shell played 59 snaps at right tackle. PFF has Shell graded at 61.5 on the season.
Carolina Panthers
Jaycee Horn: Horn recorded 3 tackles. Horn has 47 total tackles, 3 interceptions, and 7 passes defended on the season. PFF has Horn graded at 71.3 on the season.
Shi Smith: Smith caught one of three targets for 24 yards. He has 17 catches for 209 yards and a touchdown on the season.
Atlanta Falcons
Damiere Byrd: Byrd had no catches and was targeted only one time by rookie Falcons QB Desmond Ridder. He has 10 catches for 241 yards and 2 touchdowns on the season.
New Orleans Saints
Adam Prentice: Prentice caught 1 pass for 3 yards. He has 2 catches for 5 yards and 1 carry for 2 yards on the season.
Dallas Cowboys
Israel Mukuamu: Mukuamu played only 4 snaps on defense and did not record any stats. He has 15 tackles and 1 interception on the season.
Kansas City Chiefs
Chris Lammons: Lammons played exclusively on special teams and had 1 tackle. He has 7 tackles and 1 forced fumble this season
Houston Texans
A.J. Cann: Cann played 63 snaps at right guard. PFF has Cann graded at 62.2 for the season.
New England Patriots
Kevin Harris: Harris had 5 carries for 19 yards. Harris has 17 carries for 49 yards and a touchdown on the season.
Tennessee Titans
Dennis Daley: Daley played 47 snaps at left tackle. PFF has Daley graded at 50.0 on the season. Daley has allowed 12 sacks this season.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Ryan Succop: Succop was 1-2 on field goal attempts, with the miss coming from 50+ yards, but he converted his two extra-point attempts. He is 25-30 on field goal attempts this season and 20-20 on extra points. Succop has 95 points this season.
Joining Stallworth on the Injured Reserve are Carlins Platel, (Steelers), Rico Dowdel, (Cowboys), and Javon Kinlaw, (49ers).
Pharoh Cooper was sent back down to the Cardinals practice squad after being elevated the last two games. Also on NFL practice squads are Kobe Smith, (Falcons), Bryan Edwards, (Chiefs), and Zack Bailey (Chargers).