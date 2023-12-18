Week 15 also saw Kevin Harris get his first touches of the year, he should get more based on the results below. This weekend also saw a pair of Muschamp Era defenders continue to elevate their play. Also, Gamecock legend Melvin Ingram returned to the league on the Dolphins practice squad. It's only a matter of time before he finds the field again.

Deebo Samuel 's teammates Christian McCaffrey and Brock Purdy might be in the MVP running, but Deebo should NFL Offensive Player of Month locked down. He's been outright unstoppable in his last three games.

Players on presently on the IR: Rashad Fenton (Cardinals), Zack Bailey (Chargers), and Hayden Hurst (Panthers). Hurst is probably done for the year after suffering a concussion on November 9 and being diagnosed with Post Traumatic Amnesia. We are all praying for a full recovery for the former Gamecock tight end.

Inactives that have yet to debut this season: Nick Muse (Vikings).

Practice Squad Guys: Kevin Harris (Patriots), Chris Lammons (Colts), Shi Smith (Titans), and Melvin Ingram (Dolphins). Adam Prentice and Kevin Harris were elevated to the main roster for their respective team's for Week 15.

Jadeveon Clowney - Baltimore Ravens: Clowney had three tackles in the Ravens' win over Jacksonville. For the season, he has 36 tackles, 7.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and three pass defended.

Darius Rush - Pittsburgh Steelers: Rush was inactive in the Steelers Week 15 loss to the Colts. He has three tackles and broke up a pass thus far in 2023.

Cam Smith - Miami Dolphins: Smith played 13 snaps on special teams in Miami's blowout win over the Jets. Smith did leave the game early with a hamstring injury. Smith has two tackles on the season.

Nate Adkins - Denver Broncos: Adkins was inactive for Week 15. Adkins has four catches for 22 yards on the season.

Kevin Harris - New England Patriots: Kevin Harris needs more playtime. He had 25 yards on four carries and a rushing touchdown. The Week 15 loss to Kansas City was Harris' first game action of the season.

Stephon Gilmore - Dallas Cowboys: Gilmore had five tackles and a defended pass in the Cowboys loss to Buffalo. Gilmore has a 74.1 PFF grade for the year. On the season he has 55 tackles, 12 passes defended and two interceptions.

Rico Dowdle - Dallas Cowboys: Rico had three carries for four yards and caught two passes eight yards. On the season he has 78 carries for 311 yards and two touchdowns and 14 catches for 90 yards and two touchdowns.

Jalen Brooks - Dallas Cowboys: Brooks was inactive for Week 15. This season he has caught all five of his targets for 63 yards.

Israel Mukuamu - Dallas Cowboys: Izzy played 12 snaps on defense and 17 on special teams and recorded two tackles. He has a recovered fumble on the season with six tackles and a defended pass.

Keisean Nixon - Green Bay Packers: Keisean had one tackle and returned two kickoffs for 28 yards in the Packers loss to Tampa. Nixon has 58 tackles on the season with five defended passes and an interception.

Kingsley Enagbare - Green Bay Packers: Kingsley had two tackles and a sack. On the sack he stripped Baker Mayfield and recovered the fumble. Enagbare has 32 tackles, a defended pass, two sacks, and one forced and one recovered fumble on the season.

Zacch Pickens - Chicago Bears: Pickens played 19 defensive snaps and four snaps on special teams without recording a stat. He has 18 tackles, a forced fumble and .5 of a sack on the season.

D.J. Wonnum - Minnesota Vikings: D.J. is having the best year of his career, in a contact year as well. In the Vikings loss to Cincinnati he had six tackles, a sack, and two defended passes. He has 58 tackles on the season with eight sacks, six passes defended and a defensive touchdown on a fumble recovery.

Jaycee Horn - Carolina Panthers: Horn recorded six tackles with one coming for a loss of yards. Jaycee has a current PFF grade of 87.8. He has 19 tackles and two defended pass on the season.

Jovaughn Gwyn - Atlanta Falcons: Gwyn was active but did not appear in the Falcons loss to the Panthers. He has played only a single snap on special teams this season.

Adam Prentice - New Orleans Saints: Prentice played ten snaps on offense and nine on special teams. He finished the Saints win over the Giants with one tackle. For the season Adam has one rush for five yards, one catch for five yards, and four tackles.

Dennis Daley - Arizona Cardinals: Daley was inactive for Week 15.

Ernest Jones - LA Rams: Jones led the Rams in tackles again with seven in LA's win over Washington, two of those tackles were for a loss. He also added a pass breakup and a sack. He leads the Rams with 125 tackles on the season and he has three and a half sack and four passes defended. Jones is 9th in the league in total tackles.

Javon Kinlaw - San Francisco 49ers: Javon continues to look healthy and play his best football. He had two tackles and a sack in Niners win over Arizona. Kinlaw has 20 tackles, 3.5 sacks, and three passes defended on the season.

Deebo Samuel - San Francisco 49ers: Deebo continues his tear over the second half of the season. He had one carry for 11 yards and four catches for 48 yards and two touchdowns. Deebo has 49 catches for 787 yards and six touchdowns and 31 carries for 172 yards and five touchdowns on the season.