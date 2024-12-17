Professional Gamecocks: NFL Week 15

Elsewhere across the league, Spencer Rattler returned under center and just missed leading the Saints to a comeback victory. Nate Adkins found the end zone for the Broncos and Kingsley Enagbare could not be blocked on Sunday night in the great Northwest.

The Gamecock alumni game originated from Bank of America Stadium on Sunday afternoon in Charlotte when seven former Gamecocks took the field for the Cowboys and Panthers. Multiple Gamecocks stood out in the Cowboys win, but we want to highlight Jalen Brooks for catching his first career touchdown pass in front of the home-state crowd.

Miami Dolphins- Cam Smith (DB): Smith is on the IR for the second time this season. He has 16 tackles on the season.

New England Patriots- Marcellas Dial (DB): Marcellas played 21 snaps on special teams without recording a stat in Pats loss in Arizona. Dial has six tackles on the season and a forced fumble.

Kevin Harris (RB): Harris is on the Patriots practice squad. This is his third season in the NFL.

New York Jets- Javon Kinlaw (DL): Javon collected two tackles with one being a "sack" in the Jets win over Jacksonville. Kinlaw has 34 tackles, a fumble recovery, a forced fumble and 3.5 sacks on the season.

Zack Bailey (OL): Bailey is a member of the Jets practice squad. He has not appeared in a game in 2024.

Indianapolis Colts- Chris Lammons (DB): Lammons played one snap on defense and 26 on special teams without recording a stat in Indy loss at Denver. Chris has 12 total tackles on the season with a sack, a forced fumble and two recovered fumbles.

Jacksonville Jaguars- Dennis Daley (OL): Daley is on the Jags practice squad. This is his sixth season in the NFL.

Los Angeles Chargers- Hayden Hurst (TE): Hurst was placed on the IR with a hip injury. Hayden has seven catches for 65 yards on the season.

Denver Broncos- Nate Adkins (TE): Nate had one catch for 15 yards but he made it count, scoring a touchdown on the play. He has five tackles and eight catches for 65 yards and three touchdowns on the season.

Nick Gargiulo (OL): The story remains the same for Nick, he was once again elevated to the main roster and inactive for the Broncos win over the Colts.. This is his rookie season.

Kansas City Chiefs- Darius Rush (DB): Rush is on the Chiefs practice squad. This is his second season in the NFL.

New York Giants- Dante Miller (RB): Miller is on the Giants practice squad. He has one tackle on the season.

Dallas Cowboys- Rico Dowdle (RB): The Cowboys won the Gamecock Bowl and Rico was big reason why. Dowdle had 149 yards rushing (new career high for the third straight week) on 25 carries. Rico has 33 catches for 205 yards and three touchdowns and 880 rushing yards this season with one touchdown.

Jalen Brooks (WR): Brooks caught his first career touchdown on his only catch of the game- a 17-yard reception. Jalen has 11 catches for 165 yards and a touchdown on the season.

Israel Mukuamu (DB): Izzy recorded two tackles and an interception. He has 15 tackles and two interceptions on the season.

Chicago Bears- Zacch Pickens (DL): Pickens tied a career-high with five total tackles in the Bears loss to Minnesota. He has 15 tackles on the season.

Green Bay Packers- Keisean Nixon (DB/RS): Keisean had five tackles with one coming for a loss. He also returned three kicks for 98 yards. This season he has 70 total tackles, two sacks, two forced fumble, six passes defended and an interception.

Kingsley Enagbare (DL): Kingsley had five tackles with three coming for a loss including two sacks. Enagbare has 35 tackles, 4.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles on the season.

Minnesota Vikings- Stephon Gilmore (CB): Gilmore was inactive for the Vikings win over the Bears with a hamstring injury. He has 47 tackles, an interception and seven defended passes on the season.

Nick Muse (TE): Muse is a member of the Vikings practice squad. This is his third season in the NFL.

Carolina Panthers- Jadeveon Clowney (DL/LB): Clowney had three total tackles and knocked down two passes. He has 33 tackles on the season with 2.5 sacks and three defended pass.

D.J. Wonnum (DL): Wonnum had three total tackles and a defended pass. D.J. has 22 tackles, three for a loss, three sacks and a forced fumble on the season.

Jaycee Horn (DB): Jaycee had two tackles with one being a sack and defended a pass. Horn has 64 tackles, 13 defended passes, two sacks and an interception on the season.

Xavier Legette (WR): Xavier caught two of three targets for just seven yards. He has 41 catches for 439 yards on the season with four touchdowns.

Atlanta Falcons- Jovaughn Gwyn (OL): Gwyn is on the Falcons practice squad. Jovaughn has appeared in one game this season.

New Orleans Saints- Adam Prentice (FB): Adam played 10 snaps on offense and 16 on special teams recording one tackle. He has five tackles on the season.

Spencer Rattler (QB): Spencer relieved QB Jake Haener and played fairly well, completing 10-of-21 passes for 135 yards and a touchdown with no turnovers, Rattler is 69-for-120 with 706 yards, two touchdown and two interceptions. He has played in four games this season.

Seattle Seahawks- Ernest Jones (LB): Jones lead Seattle with nine total tackles and forced a fumble. Ernest has 116 total tackles, an interception, a forced fumble and three defended passes on the season.

San Francisco 49ers: Deebo Samuel (WR): Another quiet week for Deebo in rainy 49ers loss to the Rams on TNF. He had three catches for 16 yards and two rushes for three yards. Deebo also returned two kicks for 72 yards. Samuel has 43 catches for 569 yards and a touchdown on the season and 34 carries for 95 yards and a touchdown.