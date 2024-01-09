Below is final regular season stats and highlights for all Gamecock alumni in the NFL.

South Carolina will be represented in the NFL Playoffs over the next few weeks. Earning byes for the first round were Jadeveon Clowney and the Ravens and Deebo Samuel and Javon Kinlaw with the 49ers. This upcoming "Super" Wild Card Weekend will heavy Gamecock presence as well. Saturday's games will feature the Dolphins with Melvin Ingram and Cam Smith . On Sunday, rookie Darius Rush and the Steelers play at Buffalo prior to the 4:30 Green Bay at Dallas contest. That game will have the heaviest Gamecock presence with Stephon Gilmore, Rico Dowdle, Jalen Brooks, and Israel Mukuamu all hopefully suiting up for Dallas and Kingsley Enagbare and Keisean Nixon with Green Bay. Later that evening Ernest Jones and the Rams will head to Detroit. Monday night's Eagles at Bucs game will not have any former Gamecocks playing.

Jadeveon Clowney - Baltimore Ravens: Clowney had four tackles, a $ack, and a forced fumble in 25 snaps. For the season, he has 43 tackles, 9.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and five pass defended. This was Clowney's 10th NFL season. Clowney hit an incentive bonus with his sack last week.

Darius Rush - Pittsburgh Steelers: Rush was inactive in the Steelers Week 18 win over the Ravens. He finished his rookie season with three tackles and broke up a pass.

Cam Smith - Miami Dolphins: Smith played two snaps on defensive and seven on special teams without recording a stat. Smith finished his rookie year with two tackles.

Melvin Ingram - Miami Dolphins: Melvin is getting better has he plays more reps. He played a season-high 58 snaps and recorded five tackles, 1.5 sacks. Ingram was signed by Miami in December and has appeared in the Dolphins last three games. For the season he had seven tackles and 1.5 sacks. This was Ingram's 12th season in the NFL.

Kevin Harris - New England Patriots: Harris rushed three times for four yards and caught his only target for four yards. He also returned a kick for 20 yards. Harris finished with 16 carries for 65 yards and a touchdown on the season with three catches for 58 yards. This was Harris' second professional season.

Nate Adkins - Denver Broncos: Adkins played eight snaps on offense and nine on special teams without recording a stat. He left the game early with a hamstring injury. Adkins finished his rookie season with four catches for 22 yards and one tackle on the season.

Zack Bailey - Los Angeles Chargers: Bailey did not see any game action this season. He finished the year on the Chargers IR.

Chris Lammons - Indianapolis Colts: Lammons was inactive for Week 18 with an ankle injury. He finished his fifth NFL season six tackles and a defended pass after being inactive or suspended most of the season.

Stephon Gilmore - Dallas Cowboys: Gilmore had six tackles and defended a pass in the Cowboys win over Washington. Gilmore had a 74.4 PFF grade for the year. On the season, Gilmore's 12th in the NFL, he had 68 tackles, 13 passes defended, forced a fumble, and two interceptions.

Rico Dowdle - Dallas Cowboys: Rico had a nice finale for the regular season with 100 total yards on nine carries for 46 yards and three catches for 54 yards. On the season he had 89 carries for 361 yards and two touchdowns and 17 catches for 144 yards and two touchdowns. Rico is in his 4th NFL season.

Jalen Brooks - Dallas Cowboys: Brooks nine snaps on offense and ten and special teams. He had one catch for one yard. This season he caught all six of his targets for 64 yards. Brooks was a rookie in 2023.

Israel Mukuamu - Dallas Cowboys: Izzy played two snaps on defense and 14 on special teams without recording a stat. This season, his third, he recovered fumble with six tackles and a defended pass.

Keisean Nixon - Green Bay Packers: Keisean had four tackles in the Packers playoff clinching win over the Bears On special teams he returned one kick for 21 yards. Nixon finished his fifth season with 80 tackles on the season with six defended passes and an interception. He averaged 26 yards per kick return and had one rush for 11 yards.

Kingsley Enagbare - Green Bay Packers: Kingsley had two tackles in the Packers win. Enagbare had 37 tackles, a defended pass, two sacks, and one forced and one recovered fumble on the season, his second in the league.

Zacch Pickens - Chicago Bears: Pickens played 18 defensive snaps and two snaps on special teams and finished with two tackles. He finished his rookies season with 20 tackles, a forced fumble, .5 of a sack, and a defended pass on the season.

Nick Muse - Minnesota Vikings: Muse caught his first pass in the NFL for 22 yards while playing only two offensive snaps. During his second pro season Nick logged 29 snaps on special teams and caught one pass for 22 yards. He was active for the final two games of the season.

D.J. Wonnum - Minnesota Vikings: Wonnum ended the season on IR but he had a very productive 4th season in the NFL and should earn a nice pay increase this offseason. D.J.'s season ended with 62 tackles, eight sacks, six passes defended, and 51-yard fumble return for a touchdown.

Jaycee Horn - Carolina Panthers: When healthy Horn is a premier corner in the league. He ended his season with five tackles and three passes defended. Jaycee has a current PFF grade of 84.1. He had 27 tackles and five defended passes during his injury plagued third NFL season.

Hayden Hurst- Carolina Panthers: Hurst finished his 6th NFL season on the IR after an 18 catch 184 yard and a touchdown season.

Jovaughn Gwyn - Atlanta Falcons: Gwyn was active for the Falcons Week 18 loss to the Saints but he did not play. He finished his rookie season logging only a single snap on special teams for the year.

Adam Prentice - New Orleans Saints: Prentice played 10 snaps on offense and seven on special teams with recording a stat. For the season, his third in the NFL, Adam had two rushes for 12 yards, two catches for 12 yards, and five tackles.

Dennis Daley - Arizona Cardinals: Daley was inactive for Week 17.

Rashad Fenton - Arizona Cardinals: Fenton spent the entire season on the Cardinals IR.

Ernest Jones - LA Rams: Jones was inactive in what was a meaningless Week 18 game as the Rams were already locked into the #6 seed in the NFC. Jones led the Rams with 145 tackles on the season and he had four and a half sacks and six passes defended. Jones set a franchise record for single-season tackles with those 145 stops.

Javon Kinlaw - San Francisco 49ers: Javon had two tackles in 49ers meaningless Week 18 loss to the Rams. Kinlaw finished his 4th season with 25 tackles, 3.5 sacks, and three passes defended on the season.

Deebo Samuel - San Francisco 49ers: Deebo played only 20 snaps and finished with two catches for 21 yards and one rush for 11 yards. Deebo finished year five with 50 catches for 892 yards and seven touchdowns and 37 carries for 225 yards and five touchdowns.

Shi Smith ended the year on the Titans practice squad but didn't play any snaps in the NFL this season. Damiere Byrd was active for the Falcons Week 9 game where he played 19 snaps prior to being released. He did not record a stat. Taylor Stallworth bounced around the league on several teams practice squad and active rosters. He appeared in one game for the Titans and played six defensive snaps without recorded a stat.