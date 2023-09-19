Onto the good news: two Gamecocks made their NFL debuts. A pair of defenders had nice games and familiar face found the end zone.

The Gamecocks have two former players on NFL practice squads in Kevin Harris (Patriots) and Zack Bailey (Chargers).

It was a mixed bag for South Carolina's professional alum in Week 2 of the NFL season. Let's start with the bad. Rookie corner Darius Rush was waived by Kansas City and is currently a free agent. Taylor Stallworth was also released from the Panthers practice squad. Three Gamecocks are currently on the IR: Jaycee Horn (Panthers), Dennis Dailey (Cardinals) and Rashad Fenton (Cardinals). Second-year tight end Nick Muse (Vikings) and rookie OL Jovaughn Gwyn (Falcons) were also inactive for Week 2. Corner Chris Lammons (Colts) remains suspended.

Jadeveon Clowney - Baltimore Ravens: Clowney continues to make an impact for the Ravens. In week 2 he logged four tackles, a sack, a pass defended, and two quarterback hits. For the season, he has five tackles, one sack, and one pass defended.

Cam Smith - Miami Dolphins: Smith is in his rookie year and did not record any stats in week 1 or 2. He has played exclusively on special teams through two weeks.

Nate Adkins - Denver Broncos: Adkins made his NFL debut on Sunday. He played five snaps on offense and six on special teams. He had a key block on the Broncos first touchdown.

Stephon Gilmore - Dallas Cowboys: Gilmore currently has a Pro Football Focus (PFF), grade of 89.9. Gilmore led the Cowboys in tackles this week with five. On the season he has nine tackles and an interception.

Rico Dowdle - Dallas Cowboys: Rico had seven carries for 26 yards and caught his only target for 17 yards. On the season he has 13 carries for 50 yards and one catch for 17 yards.

Jalen Brooks - Dallas Cowboys: Brooks is now officially an NFL player. He did not record a stat in his debut but he did 15 snaps on offense and 17 on special teams.

Israel Mukuamu - Dallas Cowboys: Izzy played three snaps on defense and 19 on special teams. He did not record any stats in week two. He has a recovered fumble on the season.

Keisean Nixon - Green Bay Packers: Keisean has two tackles and returned two kicks for 55 yards. He has 10 tackles on the season.

Kingsley Enagbare - Green Bay Packers: Kingsley finished with four tackles in Week 2. He has five tackles on the season.

Zacch Pickens - Chicago Bears: Pickens recorded his first two NFL tackles on Sunday against the Bucs. He also increased his snap count from 12 to 22. He has two tackles on the season.

D.J. Wonnum - Minnesota Vikings: D.J. four tackles on Thursday night in the Vikings loss to the Eagles. He has eight tackles on the season.

Hayden Hurst - Carolina Panthers: Hurst caught all three of his targets for 20 yards. On the season he has eight catches for 67 yards and a touchdown.

Adam Prentice - New Orleans Saints: Prentice played 18 offense snaps but did not record any stats.

Ernest Jones - LA Rams: Jones is a tackling machine. He once again led the Rams with 10 total tackles. He leads the Rams with 19 tackles on the season.

Javon Kinlaw - San Francisco 49ers: Kinlaw had one tackle and one pass defended on 29 defensive snaps. He has two tackles and a pass defended on the season.

Deebo Samuel - San Francisco 49ers: Rams fans have to hate Deebo, he gashes them every meeting. On Sunday he caught six passes on nine targets for 63 yards. He also rushed five times for 38 yards and a touchdown. On the season he has 11 catches for 118 yards and seven carries for 46 yards and a touchdown.