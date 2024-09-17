Professional Gamecocks: NFL Week 2

Things all a little quieter for NFL Gamecocks this year. Most of the Spurrier Era players have cycled out of the league. Deebo Samuel, Hayden Hurst, Stephon Gilmore, and Jadeveon Clowney are the only ones that remain. Gilmore is still playing quality football despite being the elder statement of former Gamecocks. A lot of the late Muschamp and early Beamer players are making their livings on special teams.

Miami Dolphins- Cam Smith (DB): Smith is beginning his second NFL season on the IR with a hamstring injury.

New England Patriots- Marcellas Dial (DB): Dial continued to play exclusively special teams for New England. He logged 20 snaps without a stat.

Kevin Harris (RB): Harris is on the Patriots practice squad. This is his third season in the NFL.

New York Jets- Javon Kinlaw (DL): Javon had three tackles and a QB hit in the Jets win over the Titans. Kinlaw has six tackles on the season.

Pittsburgh Steelers- Darius Rush (DB): Rush played 12 snaps on special teams and didn’t record stat.

Tennessee Titans- Ernest Jones (LB): Jones looked much more comfortable this week in the Titans defense. He led Tennessee in tackles with nine. Ernest has 12 total tackles and a defended pass this season.

Indianapolis Colts- Chris Lammons (DB): Lammons played 19 snaps on special teams without a stat in the Colts loss in Green Bay.

Los Angeles Chargers- Hayden Hurst (TE): Hurst had one catch for five yards on two targets. Hayden has three catches for 38 yards on the season.

Denver Broncos- Nate Adkins (TE): Adkins played 12 snaps on offense and 17 on special teams. He had one tackle and was targeted once in the passing game.

Nick Gargiulo (OL): Gargiulo is on the Broncos practice squad. This is his rookie season.

New York Giants- Dante Miller (RB): Dante is on the Giants practice squad. This is the first season he has made an NFL roster.

Dallas Cowboys- Rico Dowdle (RB): Dowdle had four catches for 29 yards and seven rushes for 30 yards in the Cowboys blowout home loss to the Saints. Rico has five catches for 35 yards and 56 rushing yards this season.

Jalen Brooks (WR): Brooks had one catch on three targets for 10 yards. Brooks has two catches for 28 yards on the season.

Israel Mukuamu (DB): Israel played three snaps on defense and 21 on special teams without recording a stat.

Chicago Bears- Zacch Pickens (DL): Pickens played seven snaps on defense without recording a stat.

Green Bay Packers- Keisean Nixon (DB/RS): Nixon recorded three tackles in the Packers home win over the Colts. This season he has 10 total tackles, a sack, and a pass defended.

Kingsley Enagbare (DL): Kingsley had one tackle. Enagbare has one tackle on the season.

Minnesota Vikings- Stephon Gilmore (CB): Gilmore had six total tackles in Vikings upset with over the 49ers. He has ten tackles on the season.

Nick Muse (TE): Nick played 12 snaps special teams without a stat but he did recover an onside kick attempt.

Carolina Panthers- Jadeveon Clowney (DL/LB): Clowney had six total tackles as the Panthers were routed by the Chargers. He has seven tackles on the season, a season that is going to be a very long season.

D.J. Wonnum (DL): D.J. is currently on the Reserve/PUP list. This is his fifth year in the NFL. He will miss at least the first four games with an injured quad.

Jaycee Horn (DB): Jaycee six total tackles to go along with two defended passes and an interception. Horn has seven tackles, two defended passes and an interception on the season.

Xavier Legette (WR): Legette played 20 snaps on offense but was never targeted. He has four catches for 35 yards and a kick return for 28 yards on the season.

Atlanta Falcons- Jovaughn Gwyn (OL): Gwyn was inactive for Week 2.

New Orleans Saints- Adam Prentice (FB): Adam played 26 offensive snaps and six on special teams without recording a stat, although he was targeted once.

Spencer Rattler (QB): Spencer served as the emergency third QB. This is his rookie season.

San Francisco 49ers: Deebo Samuel (WR): Deebo was held in check on the ground with two rushes for -10 yards. He did catch eight of ten passes for 110 yards and return a kickoff for 21 yards. He has 13 catches for 164 on the season and 10 carries for 13 yards and touchdown.