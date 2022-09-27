A trio of former Gamecock defenders made their presence known in Week 3 of the NFL season. Jaycee Horn looks healthy and like a guy worthy of a first-round pick. Melvin Ingram looked like the same Melvin Ingram that was all over Sanford Stadium in 2011 creating havoc. Keisean Nixon had the best game of his NFL career against Tom Brady and Tampa this past weekend. Full results for all former Gamecocks in the NFL are below.
Cleveland Browns
Jadeveon Clowney: Clowney was inactive for Thursday night's win over Pittsburgh with an ankle injury. He has 1.5 sacks and 5 tackles on the season.
Kansas City Chiefs
Rashad Fenton: 5 total tackles and played 99% of the Chiefs' defensive snaps. Fenton has 16 tackles and 1 pass defended for the 2-1 Chiefs.
Chris Lammons: Did not play any defensive snaps this week. Lammons has 1 tackle on the season
Taylor Stallworth: Practice squad
Indianapolis Colts
Stephon Gilmore: 5 tackles and 1 pass defended which led directly to a key INT to help Indy clinch the upset. PFF has him graded at 74.9 on the year.
Carolina Panthers
Jaycee Horn: Horn had his best game of the season. He had 2 tackles, defended 3 passes, and had the game-clinching interception. PFF has Horn graded at 81.3 for the season.
Shi Smith: Smith caught 2 balls on 2 targets for 22 yards. He was the Panthers' second leading receiver in Week 3. He has 4 catches for 36 yards on the season.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New Orleans Saints
Adam Prentice: played 2 snaps at fullback.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Ryan Succop: 6 total points, 2-2 on field goals with a long of 45 yards. Succop is 8-9 on field goal attempts this season and 3-3 on extra points.
Green Bay Packers
Kingsley Enagbare: Played 23 snaps this week and did not register a tackle
Keisean Nixon: Nixon had his best game as a Packer with 7 total tackles and a forced fumble. He also downed a punt at the two-yard line. He took over for the injured Jaire Alexander and likely earned some more playing time.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PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv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Minnesota Vikings
DJ Wonnum: DJ played 34 snaps and recorded 1 tackle and hit Jared Goff twice. He has 6 tackles and 2 sacks for the 2-1 Vikings.
Nick Muse: Practice Squad.
Houston Texans
AJ Cann: started at right guard and played 59 snaps. PFF has graded Cann at 69.4 thus far on the season.
Tennessee Titans
Dennis Daley: Daley played 58 snaps at right tackle. PFF has graded Daley at 45.1 on the season.
Baltimore Ravens
Mike Davis: Davis played only 1 snap in Baltimore's win over New England. Davis has 7 carries for 15 yards on the season.
Dallas Cowboys
Rico Dowdle: Rico did not carry in week 3 and played only 3 offensive snaps. He was on the punt team and on the field goal team as well.
Israel Mukuamu: Mukuamu played 26 snaps on defense and registered 2 total tackles. He has 3 tackles on the season
Atlanta Falcons
Bryan Edwards: Inactive
Damiere Byrd: Inactive
Cincinnati Bengals
Hayden Hurst: Hurst caught 1 pass on 2 targets for 7 yards. He has 11 catches for 77 yards on the season.
Miami Dolphins
Melvin Ingram: Ingram had 3 tackles, and 2 sacks, forced a fumble, and recovered another fumble. He was all over the place.
ZaQuandre White: Practice squad
Brandon Shell: Shell was also added to Miami's practice squad this week.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PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv
Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx
dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i
bHRyIj5oZXJlJiMzOTtzIGEgbG9vayBhdCBqZXZvbiBob2xsYW5kJiMzOTtz
IHN0cmlwLXNhY2ssIHJlY292ZXJlZCBieSBtZWx2aW4gaW5ncmFtLiA8YSBo
cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvZmluc3VwP3NyYz1o
YXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jZmluc3VwPC9hPiA8YSBo
cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vYktyNm02WDA0diI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t
L2JLcjZtNlgwNHY8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgam9zaCBob3V0eiAoQGhvdXR6
KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hvdXR6L3N0YXR1cy8x
NTc0NTM5MDkxNTYzMDE2MTkyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNlcHRl
bWJlciAyNiwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMg
c3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMi
IGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
Los Angeles Rams
Ernest Jones: 5 tackles. Jones has 24 tackles on the season.
San Francisco 49ers
Javon Kinlaw: Played 42 snaps and had 1 tackle. Kinlaw has 2 tackles on the season.
Deebo Samuel: Deebo has 5 carries for 6 yards. He also caught 5 passes for 73 yards on 8 targets. Deebo even recorded a tackle this week. He has 121 yards receiving on the year and 111 yards rushing.
In addition to the former Gamecocks covered above, Carlins Patel is current on Pittsburgh's roster on the Injured Reserved list. Zach Bailey and Kevin Harris are on the practice squads for the Chargers and Patriots respectfully.