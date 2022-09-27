A trio of former Gamecock defenders made their presence known in Week 3 of the NFL season. Jaycee Horn looks healthy and like a guy worthy of a first-round pick. Melvin Ingram looked like the same Melvin Ingram that was all over Sanford Stadium in 2011 creating havoc. Keisean Nixon had the best game of his NFL career against Tom Brady and Tampa this past weekend. Full results for all former Gamecocks in the NFL are below.

Cleveland Browns Jadeveon Clowney: Clowney was inactive for Thursday night's win over Pittsburgh with an ankle injury. He has 1.5 sacks and 5 tackles on the season.

Kansas City Chiefs Rashad Fenton: 5 total tackles and played 99% of the Chiefs' defensive snaps. Fenton has 16 tackles and 1 pass defended for the 2-1 Chiefs. Chris Lammons: Did not play any defensive snaps this week. Lammons has 1 tackle on the season Taylor Stallworth: Practice squad

Indianapolis Colts Stephon Gilmore: 5 tackles and 1 pass defended which led directly to a key INT to help Indy clinch the upset. PFF has him graded at 74.9 on the year.

Carolina Panthers Jaycee Horn: Horn had his best game of the season. He had 2 tackles, defended 3 passes, and had the game-clinching interception. PFF has Horn graded at 81.3 for the season. Shi Smith: Smith caught 2 balls on 2 targets for 22 yards. He was the Panthers' second leading receiver in Week 3. He has 4 catches for 36 yards on the season.

New Orleans Saints Adam Prentice: played 2 snaps at fullback.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Ryan Succop: 6 total points, 2-2 on field goals with a long of 45 yards. Succop is 8-9 on field goal attempts this season and 3-3 on extra points.



Green Bay Packers Kingsley Enagbare: Played 23 snaps this week and did not register a tackle Keisean Nixon: Nixon had his best game as a Packer with 7 total tackles and a forced fumble. He also downed a punt at the two-yard line. He took over for the injured Jaire Alexander and likely earned some more playing time.

Minnesota Vikings DJ Wonnum: DJ played 34 snaps and recorded 1 tackle and hit Jared Goff twice. He has 6 tackles and 2 sacks for the 2-1 Vikings. Nick Muse: Practice Squad.

Houston Texans AJ Cann: started at right guard and played 59 snaps. PFF has graded Cann at 69.4 thus far on the season.

Tennessee Titans Dennis Daley: Daley played 58 snaps at right tackle. PFF has graded Daley at 45.1 on the season.

Baltimore Ravens Mike Davis: Davis played only 1 snap in Baltimore's win over New England. Davis has 7 carries for 15 yards on the season.

Dallas Cowboys Rico Dowdle: Rico did not carry in week 3 and played only 3 offensive snaps. He was on the punt team and on the field goal team as well. Israel Mukuamu: Mukuamu played 26 snaps on defense and registered 2 total tackles. He has 3 tackles on the season

Atlanta Falcons Bryan Edwards: Inactive Damiere Byrd: Inactive

Cincinnati Bengals Hayden Hurst: Hurst caught 1 pass on 2 targets for 7 yards. He has 11 catches for 77 yards on the season.

Miami Dolphins Melvin Ingram: Ingram had 3 tackles, and 2 sacks, forced a fumble, and recovered another fumble. He was all over the place. ZaQuandre White: Practice squad Brandon Shell: Shell was also added to Miami's practice squad this week.

Los Angeles Rams Ernest Jones: 5 tackles. Jones has 24 tackles on the season.

San Francisco 49ers Javon Kinlaw: Played 42 snaps and had 1 tackle. Kinlaw has 2 tackles on the season. Deebo Samuel: Deebo has 5 carries for 6 yards. He also caught 5 passes for 73 yards on 8 targets. Deebo even recorded a tackle this week. He has 121 yards receiving on the year and 111 yards rushing.