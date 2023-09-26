All stats and highlights from Week 3 are below.

The Gamecocks have two former players on NFL practice squads in Kevin Harris (Patriots) and Zack Bailey (Chargers).

Three Gamecocks are currently on the IR: Jaycee Horn (Panthers), Dennis Dailey (Cardinals) and Rashad Fenton (Cardinals). Second-year tight end Nick Muse (Vikings) and rookie OL Jovaughn Gwyn (Falcons) were also inactive for Week 3. Corner Chris Lammons (Colts) remains suspended. Gamecocks that were inactive this week but have still been active for at least one game this season are listed below.

Week 3 in the NFL saw another Gamecocks score his first career touchdown and again saw Deebo Samuel show out in a nationally televised game.

Jadeveon Clowney - Baltimore Ravens: Clowney continues to make an impact for the Ravens. In week 3 he logged three tackles, half a sack and had two quarterback hits. For the season, he has eight tackles, one and a half sacks and one pass defended.

Cam Smith - Miami Dolphins: Smith was inactive this week. He has played exclusively on special teams through two weeks.

Nate Adkins - Denver Broncos: After making his debut last weekend, Adkins caught his first pass this week for 11 yards. He played six offense snaps and 12 snaps on special teams.

Stephon Gilmore - Dallas Cowboys: Gilmore currently has a Pro Football Focus (PFF), grade of 67.7. Gilmore has three tackles and a defended pass in Week 3. On the season he has 12 tackles, four passed defended and an interception.

Rico Dowdle - Dallas Cowboys: Rico had four carries for 21 yards and caught all three of his targets for 25 yards and his first NFL touchdown. On the season he has 17 carries for 71 yards and four catches for 42 yards and a touchdown.

Jalen Brooks - Dallas Cowboys: Brooks was inactive for week 3. He debuted last week and did not record a stat in his debut but he did 15 snaps on offense and 17 on special teams.

Israel Mukuamu - Dallas Cowboys: Izzy was inactive for week 3. He has a recovered fumble on the season.

Keisean Nixon - Green Bay Packers: Keisean had three tackles with a defended pass and returned a kick for 24 yards. He also had a rush for 11 yards on his only offensive snap. He has 13 tackles on the season.

Kingsley Enagbare - Green Bay Packers: Kingsley finished with four tackles and a QB hit. He has nine tackles on the season.

Zacch Pickens - Chicago Bears: Pickens recorded two more tackles against the Chiefs this week as the Bears were soundly beaten. He played 20 snaps on defense. He has four tackles on the season.

D.J. Wonnum - Minnesota Vikings: D.J. had one tackle as the Vikings fell to 0-3, he also had two hits on Chargers QB Justin Herbert. He has nine tackles on the season.

Hayden Hurst - Carolina Panthers: Hurst caught one pass on three targets for 11 yards. On the season he has nine catches for 72 yards and a touchdown.

Adam Prentice - New Orleans Saints: Prentice played 11 offense snaps but did not record any stats. He has one special teams tackle on the season.

Ernest Jones - LA Rams: Jones is a tackling machine. He once again led the Rams with nine total tackles with one coming for a loss of yards. Jones also added a QB hit. He leads the Rams with 28 tackles on the season.

Javon Kinlaw - San Francisco 49ers: Kinlaw recorded no stats on 9 defensive snaps. He has two tackles and a pass defended on the season.

Deebo Samuel - San Francisco 49ers: Deebo was Deebo. One rush for two yards and six catches for 129 yards and a score with several other explosive plays. Deebo has 17 catches for 247 yards and a score and eight carries for 46 yards a score on the season.