Professional Gamecocks: NFL Week 3

Stats and highlights are below.

As a bonus, we also threw in the season-ending stats from WNBA Gamecocks and previewed the WNBA playoffs.

It was a big week for Gamecock defensive linemen in the NFL. Three different Gamecocks recorded a sack. Also Marcellas Dial made his career NFL tackle. Ernest Jones is still a tackling machine in Nashville. Offensive highlights were a little more sparse this week with Deebo Samuel sidelined and Rico Dowdle in a crowded Dallas backfield.

Miami Dolphins- Cam Smith (DB): Smith is beginning his second NFL season on the IR with a hamstring injury.

New England Patriots- Marcellas Dial (DB): Dial recorded the first tackle of his career while playing two snaps on defense and 20 on special teams.

Kevin Harris (RB): Harris is on the Patriots practice squad. This is his third season in the NFL.

New York Jets- Javon Kinlaw (DL): Javon had one sack in the Jets win over the Patriots. Kinlaw has seven tackles and a sack on the season.

Pittsburgh Steelers- Darius Rush (DB): Rush was inactive for the Steelers' Week 3 win over the Chargers.

Tennessee Titans- Ernest Jones (LB): Jones has looked much more comfortable each week in the Titans defense. He led Tennessee in tackles with 13. Ernest has 25 total tackles and a defended pass this season.

Indianapolis Colts- Chris Lammons (DB): Lammons played 19 snaps on special teams and seven on defense. He recorded three tackles. Chris has three tackles on the season.

Los Angeles Chargers- Hayden Hurst (TE): Hurst had two catches for 15 yards on two targets. Hayden has five catches for 53 yards on the season.

Denver Broncos- Nate Adkins (TE): Adkins had one catch for six yards. He has one tackle and one catch for six yards on the season.

Nick Gargiulo (OL): Gargiulo is on the Broncos practice squad. This is his rookie season.

New York Giants- Dante Miller (RB): Dante is on the Giants practice squad. This is the first season he has made an NFL roster.

Dallas Cowboys- Rico Dowdle (RB): Dowdle had three catches for 24 yards and eight rushes for 32 yards in the Cowboys home loss to the Ravens. Rico has eight catches for 59 yards and 88 rushing yards this season.

Jalen Brooks (WR): Brooks had one catch on three targets for 24 yards. Brooks has three catches for 52 yards on the season.

Israel Mukuamu (DB): Israel played 20 snaps on special teams without recording a stat.

Chicago Bears- Zacch Pickens (DL): Pickens was inactive for the Bears Week 3 loss to Indianapolis.

Green Bay Packers- Keisean Nixon (DB/RS): Nixon recorded two tackles in the Packers home win over the Titans. This season he has 12 total tackles, a sack, and a pass defended.

Kingsley Enagbare (DL): Kingsley broke out against the Titans with four tackles, 1.5 QB sacks and a forced fumble. Enagbare has five tackles, 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble on the season.

Minnesota Vikings- Stephon Gilmore (CB): Gilmore had four total tackles in Vikings win over the Texans with one coming for a loss. He has 14 tackles on the season.

Nick Muse (TE): Muse was placed on the IR this week with a hand injury.

Carolina Panthers- Jadeveon Clowney (DL/LB): Clowney had two total tackles and a sack in the Panthers upset win in Las Vegas. He has nine tackles on the season with a sack.

D.J. Wonnum (DL): D.J. is currently on the Reserve/PUP list. This is his fifth year in the NFL. He will miss at least the first four games with an injured quad.

Jaycee Horn (DB): Jaycee had two tackles. Horn has nine tackles, two defended passes and an interception on the season.

Xavier Legette (WR): Legette had two catches for 42 yards and returned one kick for 30 yards. He has six catches for 77 yards on the season.

Atlanta Falcons- Jovaughn Gwyn (OL): Gwyn was inactive for Week 3.

New Orleans Saints- Adam Prentice (FB): Adam played 22 offensive snaps and seven on special teams without recording a stat.

Spencer Rattler (QB): Spencer served as the emergency third QB. This is his rookie season.

San Francisco 49ers: Deebo Samuel (WR): Deebo was inactive this week with a calf injury. He has 13 catches for 164 on the season and 10 carries for 13 yards and touchdown.