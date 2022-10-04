And thou shalt slay the ram, and thou shalt take his blood, and sprinkle [it] round about upon the altar. -Exodus 29:17. Deebo Samuel appears to have taken the above passage to heart and adopted it as his professional mission statement. All he does is slay Ram defenders every time the Niners and Rams get together. Deebo and Hayden Hurst bookended a successful weekend for Gamecock alum on the gridiron. Keisean Nixon continued to make the most of his opportunity and is always establishing himself as one of the game's better special team players. Chris Lammons also made the most of his limited snaps for Kansas City, making his presence felt on special teams as well. The only down note of the week was that Adam Prentice was released over the weekend prior to the Saints/Vikings game in London. Prentice has played in 10 NFL games in his career with 4 catches for 18 yards and 3 rushes for 5 yards. Full results for all former Gamecocks in the NFL are below.

Cincinnati Bengals Hayden Hurst: Hurst caught 3 passes on 4 targets for 27 yards and his first touchdown as a Bengal. Hurst's 2-yard touchdown catch with 1:52 remaining in the game iced the game for the Bengals. It was Hurst's 13th career touchdown reception.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IYXlkZW4gSHVyc3QgaXMgYSBCVUxMRE9aRVIg8J+YpCA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vZmM4S2hrQWdRTCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2Zj OEtoa0FnUUw8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgUEZGIENJTiBCZW5nYWxzIChAUEZG X0JlbmdhbHMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUEZGX0Jl bmdhbHMvc3RhdHVzLzE1NzU2NDMxNzk1Mjg4MzUwNzI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDMwLCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4K PHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5j b20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rp dj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IYXlkZW4gSHVyc3Qgd2l0aCBoaXMgZmlyc3QgVEQgYXMgYSBCZW5n YWwhIPCfkIUgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzBVeUM2VFE5VlUiPnBp Yy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS8wVXlDNlRROVZVPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFBGRiBD SU4gQmVuZ2FscyAoQFBGRl9CZW5nYWxzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL1BGRl9CZW5nYWxzL3N0YXR1cy8xNTc1Njg1NjY5ODY3MTIy Njg4P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciAzMCwgMjAyMjwv YT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3Bs YXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04 Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Miami Dolphins Melvin Ingram: The reigning AFC Defensive Player of the Month had a quiet week with just 1 tackle. He played on only 52% of Miami's defensive snaps. Ingram has 8 tackles, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 2 fumble recoveries, and 1 defensive touchdown on the season. ZaQuandre White: Practice squad Brandon Shell: Practice squad

Cleveland Browns Jadeveon Clowney: Clowney was inactive for the second straight week with an ankle injury. He has 1.5 sacks and 5 tackles on the season.

Minnesota Vikings DJ Wonnum: DJ had 5 total tackles with one of those tackles being for a loss of yards. Wonnum has 11 tackles on the season with 2 sacks for the 3-1 Vikings. Nick Muse: Practice Squad.

Kansas City Chiefs Rashad Fenton:6 total tackles and 1 pass defended. Fenton has 22 tackles and 2 passes defended for the 3-1 Chiefs. Chris Lammons: Lammons was a gunner on the Chiefs punt team and had 1 tackle and forced a fumble in the process. Taylor Stallworth: Practice squad

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5SYWNoYWFkIFdoaXRlIDogMyBjYXJyaWVzIGZvciA2IHlhcmRzICZh bXA7IGEgVEQ7IDUgY2F0Y2hlcyBmb3IgNTAgeWFyZHM7IDIga2ljayByZXR1 cm5zIGZvciA1MSB5YXJkcyAmYW1wOyBhIGxvc3QgZnVtYmxlPGJyPkNocmlz IExhbW1vbnMgOiAxIHRhY2tsZSAmYW1wOyBhIGZvcmNlZCBmdW1ibGU8YnI+ RWxpamFoIExlZSA6IDEgdGFja2xlICZhbXA7IGEgZnVtYmxlIHJlY292ZXJ5 IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9TRGlud1hIdFZIIj5waWMudHdpdHRl ci5jb20vU0RpbndYSHRWSDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBMZWUgSGFydmV5IChA TXVzaWtGYW40TGlmZSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9N dXNpa0ZhbjRMaWZlL3N0YXR1cy8xNTc2Nzg0ODkwMDAzMzM3MjE2P3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk9jdG9iZXIgMywgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVv dGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4K PC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Ryan Succop: 7 total points, 1-1 on field goals with a long of 45 yards and 4-4 on extra points. Succop is 9-10 on field goal attempts this season and 7-7 on extra points.

Indianapolis Colts Stephon Gilmore: 1 tackle. Gilmore has 14 tackles and 2 passes defended on the season. PFF has him graded at 73.6 on the year.

Tennessee Titans Dennis Daley: Daley started at right tackle and played 54 snaps. PFF has graded Daley at 46.1 on the season and has allowed only 1 sack this season.

Carolina Panthers Jaycee Horn: Horn had another solid game with 6 tackles, 2 catches allowed, and 1 pass defended. He has 16 tackles, 1 interception, and 4 passes defended on the season. PFF has Horn graded at 78.9 for the season. Shi Smith: Smith had no catches but was targeted twice. He did return two punts for 28 yards. He has 4 catches for 36 yards on the season.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iaHUiIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4yNi4z8J+UkvCfjrEg4oCcU0VBVEJFTFTigJ0gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9qYXljZWVob3JuXzEwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkBqYXljZWVob3JuXzEwPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3Qu Y28vVWhGdUw4N2xEZCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1VoRnVMODdsRGQ8L2E+ PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgRklSRU1BVFRSSFVMRSAoQENiMUpjKSA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NiMUpjL3N0YXR1cy8xNTc3MzE3NjMzNTc3 MzQ1MDI1P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk9jdG9iZXIgNCwgMjAyMjwv YT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3Bs YXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04 Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Green Bay Packers Kingsley Enagbare: Played 11 snaps this week and did not register a tackle Keisean Nixon: Nixon played 31 snaps on defense and continued to work as a gunner on the punt team. He downed a punt inside the 2-yard line for the second straight week. He also had 1 quarterback hit this week.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5PJiMzOTtEb25uZWxsIDQzLXlkIHB1bnQgZG93bmVkIGJ5IE5peG9u IGF0IHRoZSBORSAyPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNo dGFnL1BhdHJpb3RzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij4jUGF0cmlvdHM8L2E+IDI0IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vaGFzaHRhZy9QYWNrZXJzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij4jUGFja2VyczwvYT4gMjQgUTQgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 LmNvL0VrYzBydXd3RmYiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Fa2MwcnV3d0ZmPC9h PjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFPhtJjhtI/KgOG0m3MgMjQvN+6ogCAoQFNwb3J0c18y NHg3XykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9TcG9ydHNfMjR4 N18vc3RhdHVzLzE1NzY3MTI5MTU1Nzg1ODkxODY/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+T2N0b2JlciAyLCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlw dCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lk Z2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9k aXY+Cgo=

Houston Texans AJ Cann: started at right guard and played 57 snaps. PFF has graded Cann at 65.5 thus far on the season.

Baltimore Ravens Mike Davis: Davis played only 2 snaps in Baltimore's loss to Buffalo. Davis has 7 carries for 15 yards on the season.

Dallas Cowboys Rico Dowdle: Rico did not carry in week 3 and did not record any stats or snaps. Israel Mukuamu: Mukuamu played 28 snaps on defense and registered 6 total tackles. He has 9 tackles on the season

Atlanta Falcons Bryan Edwards: Inactive Damiere Byrd: Byrd was targeted once on a deep ball in the endzone. He was probably interfered with but it was not called. This was his first game active this season.

Los Angeles Rams Ernest Jones: 5 tackles. Jones has 29 tackles and 1 forced fumble on the season.

San Francisco 49ers Javon Kinlaw: Kinlaw was inactive this week due to a knee injury. Kinlaw has 2 tackles on the season. Deebo Samuel: Deebo had 2 carries for 2 yards. He also caught 6 passes for 115 yards on 7 targets, including this highlight reel touchdown below. He has 246 yards receiving with a touchdown and 113 rushing with a touchdown on the season.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Ib2x5IERlZWJvIPCfmLEgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzRC eUc3VEc1VjYiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS80QnlHN1RHNVY2PC9hPjwvcD4m bWRhc2g7IDQ5ZXJzIG9uIE5CQ1MgKEBOQkNTNDllcnMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTkJDUzQ5ZXJzL3N0YXR1cy8xNTc3MTA2MzM2 MzIzNDg5NzkyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk9jdG9iZXIgNCwgMjAy MjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczov L3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0 Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5EZWVibyBpcyBvbiBhIHdob2xlIG90aGVyIGxldmVsIPCflKU8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vc09XVFJvMG5YTSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L3NPV1RSbzBuWE08L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgNDllcnMgb24gTkJDUyAoQE5C Q1M0OWVycykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9OQkNTNDll cnMvc3RhdHVzLzE1NzcxMjQxMTQ1ODE0NDI1NjI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+T2N0b2JlciA0LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlw dCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lk Z2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9k aXY+Cgo=

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5EZWVibyBhbG1vc3QgcG93ZXJlZCBoaXMgd2F5IGludG8gdGhlIGVu ZHpvbmUgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0tWTmhVMVJmMGkiPnBpYy50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9LVk5oVTFSZjBpPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IDQ5ZXJzIG9u IE5CQ1MgKEBOQkNTNDllcnMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vTkJDUzQ5ZXJzL3N0YXR1cy8xNTc3MTE5ODMwMzY0MTI3MjMyP3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk9jdG9iZXIgNCwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVv dGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4K PC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Also, he is not an ex-Gamecock but Bobby Wagner's annihilation of a protesting fan deserves to be viewed.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BIGZhbiByYW4gb24gdGhlIGZpZWxkIHdpdGggYSBwaW5rIHNtb2tl IGJvbWIuLi4gYW5kIEJvYmJ5IFdhZ25lciBjYW1lIGluIGFuZCBMRVZFTEVE IGhpbS4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1JSaW9CejcyN3UiPnBpYy50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9SUmlvQno3Mjd1PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEFyaSBNZWly b3YgKEBNeVNwb3J0c1VwZGF0ZSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9NeVNwb3J0c1VwZGF0ZS9zdGF0dXMvMTU3NzEwODcwMzU3MjAwMDc2 OD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDQsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9i bG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9y bS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9z Y3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==