{{ timeAgo('2022-10-04 17:49:21 -0500') }} football

Professional Gamecocks: NFL Week 4

D.J. Wonnum
D.J. Wonnum (USA TODAY Sports Images)
Stephen Anderson • GamecockScoop
Staff

And thou shalt slay the ram, and thou shalt take his blood, and sprinkle [it] round about upon the altar. -Exodus 29:17.

Deebo Samuel appears to have taken the above passage to heart and adopted it as his professional mission statement. All he does is slay Ram defenders every time the Niners and Rams get together. Deebo and Hayden Hurst bookended a successful weekend for Gamecock alum on the gridiron. Keisean Nixon continued to make the most of his opportunity and is always establishing himself as one of the game's better special team players. Chris Lammons also made the most of his limited snaps for Kansas City, making his presence felt on special teams as well.

The only down note of the week was that Adam Prentice was released over the weekend prior to the Saints/Vikings game in London. Prentice has played in 10 NFL games in his career with 4 catches for 18 yards and 3 rushes for 5 yards. Full results for all former Gamecocks in the NFL are below.

Cincinnati Bengals

Hayden Hurst: Hurst caught 3 passes on 4 targets for 27 yards and his first touchdown as a Bengal. Hurst's 2-yard touchdown catch with 1:52 remaining in the game iced the game for the Bengals. It was Hurst's 13th career touchdown reception.

Miami Dolphins

Melvin Ingram: The reigning AFC Defensive Player of the Month had a quiet week with just 1 tackle. He played on only 52% of Miami's defensive snaps. Ingram has 8 tackles, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 2 fumble recoveries, and 1 defensive touchdown on the season.

ZaQuandre White: Practice squad

Brandon Shell: Practice squad

Cleveland Browns

Jadeveon Clowney: Clowney was inactive for the second straight week with an ankle injury. He has 1.5 sacks and 5 tackles on the season.

Minnesota Vikings

DJ Wonnum: DJ had 5 total tackles with one of those tackles being for a loss of yards. Wonnum has 11 tackles on the season with 2 sacks for the 3-1 Vikings.

Nick Muse: Practice Squad.

Kansas City Chiefs

Rashad Fenton:6 total tackles and 1 pass defended. Fenton has 22 tackles and 2 passes defended for the 3-1 Chiefs.

Chris Lammons: Lammons was a gunner on the Chiefs punt team and had 1 tackle and forced a fumble in the process.

Taylor Stallworth: Practice squad

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Ryan Succop: 7 total points, 1-1 on field goals with a long of 45 yards and 4-4 on extra points. Succop is 9-10 on field goal attempts this season and 7-7 on extra points.

Indianapolis Colts

Stephon Gilmore: 1 tackle. Gilmore has 14 tackles and 2 passes defended on the season. PFF has him graded at 73.6 on the year.

Tennessee Titans

Dennis Daley: Daley started at right tackle and played 54 snaps. PFF has graded Daley at 46.1 on the season and has allowed only 1 sack this season.

Carolina Panthers

Jaycee Horn: Horn had another solid game with 6 tackles, 2 catches allowed, and 1 pass defended. He has 16 tackles, 1 interception, and 4 passes defended on the season. PFF has Horn graded at 78.9 for the season.

Shi Smith: Smith had no catches but was targeted twice. He did return two punts for 28 yards. He has 4 catches for 36 yards on the season.

Green Bay Packers

Kingsley Enagbare: Played 11 snaps this week and did not register a tackle

Keisean Nixon: Nixon played 31 snaps on defense and continued to work as a gunner on the punt team. He downed a punt inside the 2-yard line for the second straight week. He also had 1 quarterback hit this week.

Houston Texans

AJ Cann: started at right guard and played 57 snaps. PFF has graded Cann at 65.5 thus far on the season.

Baltimore Ravens

Mike Davis: Davis played only 2 snaps in Baltimore's loss to Buffalo. Davis has 7 carries for 15 yards on the season.

Dallas Cowboys

Rico Dowdle: Rico did not carry in week 3 and did not record any stats or snaps.

Israel Mukuamu: Mukuamu played 28 snaps on defense and registered 6 total tackles. He has 9 tackles on the season

Atlanta Falcons

Bryan Edwards: Inactive

Damiere Byrd: Byrd was targeted once on a deep ball in the endzone. He was probably interfered with but it was not called. This was his first game active this season.

Los Angeles Rams

Ernest Jones: 5 tackles. Jones has 29 tackles and 1 forced fumble on the season.

San Francisco 49ers

Javon Kinlaw: Kinlaw was inactive this week due to a knee injury. Kinlaw has 2 tackles on the season.

Deebo Samuel: Deebo had 2 carries for 2 yards. He also caught 6 passes for 115 yards on 7 targets, including this highlight reel touchdown below. He has 246 yards receiving with a touchdown and 113 rushing with a touchdown on the season.

Also, he is not an ex-Gamecock but Bobby Wagner's annihilation of a protesting fan deserves to be viewed.

In addition to the former Gamecocks covered above, Carlins Patel is current on Pittsburgh's roster on the Injured Reserved list. Zach Bailey and Kevin Harris are on the practice squads for the Chargers and Patriots respectfully.

