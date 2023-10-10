Professional Gamecocks: NFL Week 5 and MLB/WNBA Playoff Update
Week five of the NFL season is in the books and multiple former Gamecocks continue to make their presence felt. Two former CWS Champions are looking to add a World Series title to their resume and two former NCAA WBB Champions are also in the position to hoist more championship trophies. We'll start with the ex-Gamecocks currently competing in the playoff. Full stats and highlights below
WNBA and MLB Playoffs
A'ja Wilson: The Aces used a big second half to pull away from the New York Liberty in Game 1. Wilson was solid as always scoring 19 points and grabbing eight rebounds. She also had three key blocks to fuel the second half run. Wilson added two assists and two steals. Game two of the best of five series tips on Wednesday at 9:00 on ESPN. The Aces are five point favorites.
Alaina Coates: Coates saw the court for the last minute of the game and nabbed a defensive rebound. Alaina is probably only going to see garbage time minutes this series.
Whit Merrifield: The Toronto Blue Jays became the Minnesota Twins first playoff victim since 2002. Whit didn't start either game. In Game 1, he was used as a pinch hitter and went 0-1 with a walk. In Game 2, he pinch ran only. Merrifield completed his eighth MLB season. Merrifield has a mutual option this offseason in his contract so it is likely that he is headed to free agency at the age of 34.
Jordan Montgomery: Jordan and the Rangers are currently leading AL's best team record wise, Baltimore Orioles, 2-0 in the best of five ALDS. Monty started Game 1 of the ALWC Series against Tampa Bay and threw a gem. He pitched 7 innings earning the win while allowing 6 hits with no walks and 5 strikeouts. Texas won that game 4-0. Monty was not as effective in Game 2 of the ALDS but his offense bailed him out. Jordan earned a no decision throwing 4 innings and allowing 5 runs, (4 earned), on 9 hits and a walk. He struck out only two. The Rangers are one win away from the ALCS. Montgomery would be a candidate to start Game 5 if the Orioles can extend the series that far.
Christian Walker: Walker and D-backs are red hot. They swept Milwaukee in Milwaukee during the opening round and are up 2-0 on the LA Dodgers in the NLDS. In Wild Card series win Walker went 3-8 with two RBIs, a walk, a stolen base and a run scored. He had a key double in Game 1. Through two games in the NLDS, he's 1-6 with 2 runs scored, an RBI, a stolen base and two walks. Arizona tries to close out LA on Wednesday at 9:07 on TBS.
The NFL
Practice Squad Guys: Kevin Harris (Patriots), Chris Lammons (Colts), Shi Smith (Titans), and Darius Rush (Chiefs).
Inactives that have yet to debut this season: Jovaughn Gwyn (Falcons) and Nick Muse (Vikings).
Players on presently on the IR: Jaycee Horn (Panthers) and Rashad Fenton (Cardinals).
Jadeveon Clowney - Baltimore Ravens: In Week 5, Clowney collected one tackle. For the season, he has11 tackles, 1.5 sacks and one pass defended.
Cam Smith - Miami Dolphins: Smith was active this week. He has played exclusively on special teams logging 14 snaps. He has yet to play a defensive snap this season.
Nate Adkins - Denver Broncos: Adkins was targeted once but had no catches. He played only seven snaps on offense. He has three catches for 19 yards on the season.
Stephon Gilmore - Dallas Cowboys: Gilmore currently has a Pro Football Focus (PFF), grade of 71.3. Gilmore had six tackles and a defended pass in Week 5. On the season he has 20 tackles, five passed defended and an interception.
Rico Dowdle - Dallas Cowboys: Rico had five carries for 15 yards and was targeted once without a catch in the passing game. On the season he has 25 carries for 95 yards and five catches for 50 yards and a touchdown.
Jalen Brooks - Dallas Cowboys: Brooks was inactive for week 5. He debuted in week 2 and did not record a stat in his debut but he did 15 snaps on offense and 17 on special teams.
Israel Mukuamu - Dallas Cowboys: Izzy was inactive for week 5. He has a recovered fumble on the season.
Keisean Nixon - Green Bay Packers: Keisean had six tackles and returned one punt for 2 yards. He has 21 tackles on the season with one defended pass.
Kingsley Enagbare - Green Bay Packers: Kingsley had a solid game on MNF with three tackles, a sack and two tackles for los. He has 17 tackles, a defended pass and a sack on the season.
Zacch Pickens - Chicago Bears: Pickens had one tackle in the Bears' first win of the season. He played only 14 snaps on defense. He has six tackles and .5 a sack on the season.
D.J. Wonnum - Minnesota Vikings: Wonnum had four tackles. He has 19 tackles on the season, a sack, a pass defended and a defensive touchdown.
Hayden Hurst - Carolina Panthers: Hurst hauled in all three of his targets for 21 yards. On the season he has 13 catches for 100 yards and a touchdown.
Adam Prentice - New Orleans Saints: Prentice injured his left knee against New England, he had played 14 total snaps prior to leaving with the injury. He has one special teams tackle on the season and five yards rushing and five yards receiving on one catch.
Dennis Daley - Arizona Cardinals: Daley came off the IR but did not play in the Cardinals' Week 5 game. Daley is entering the fifth year of his NFL career.
Ernest Jones - LA Rams: Another Rams game and another week of Jones leading the Rams in tackles. In Week 5, he again led the Rams with 15 total tackles with three resulting in loss of yards. He leads the Rams with 53 tackles on the season and he has one sack. Jones is tied for fourth in the NFL in tackles.
Javon Kinlaw - San Francisco 49ers: Kinlaw played 22 snaps on defense but not record a stat in the 49ers win over Dallas. He has three tackles and a pass defended on the season.
Deebo Samuel - San Francisco 49ers: Deebo had five rushes for 30 yards and caught all three of his targets for 55 yards. Deebo has 20 catches for 302 yards and a score and 16 carries for 84 yards a score on the season.
Zach Bailey (Chargers) was a on bye week.