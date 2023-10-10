Week five of the NFL season is in the books and multiple former Gamecocks continue to make their presence felt. Two former CWS Champions are looking to add a World Series title to their resume and two former NCAA WBB Champions are also in the position to hoist more championship trophies. We'll start with the ex-Gamecocks currently competing in the playoff. Full stats and highlights below

A'ja Wilson: The Aces used a big second half to pull away from the New York Liberty in Game 1. Wilson was solid as always scoring 19 points and grabbing eight rebounds. She also had three key blocks to fuel the second half run. Wilson added two assists and two steals. Game two of the best of five series tips on Wednesday at 9:00 on ESPN. The Aces are five point favorites.

Alaina Coates: Coates saw the court for the last minute of the game and nabbed a defensive rebound. Alaina is probably only going to see garbage time minutes this series.

Whit Merrifield: The Toronto Blue Jays became the Minnesota Twins first playoff victim since 2002. Whit didn't start either game. In Game 1, he was used as a pinch hitter and went 0-1 with a walk. In Game 2, he pinch ran only. Merrifield completed his eighth MLB season. Merrifield has a mutual option this offseason in his contract so it is likely that he is headed to free agency at the age of 34.

Jordan Montgomery: Jordan and the Rangers are currently leading AL's best team record wise, Baltimore Orioles, 2-0 in the best of five ALDS. Monty started Game 1 of the ALWC Series against Tampa Bay and threw a gem. He pitched 7 innings earning the win while allowing 6 hits with no walks and 5 strikeouts. Texas won that game 4-0. Monty was not as effective in Game 2 of the ALDS but his offense bailed him out. Jordan earned a no decision throwing 4 innings and allowing 5 runs, (4 earned), on 9 hits and a walk. He struck out only two. The Rangers are one win away from the ALCS. Montgomery would be a candidate to start Game 5 if the Orioles can extend the series that far.

Christian Walker: Walker and D-backs are red hot. They swept Milwaukee in Milwaukee during the opening round and are up 2-0 on the LA Dodgers in the NLDS. In Wild Card series win Walker went 3-8 with two RBIs, a walk, a stolen base and a run scored. He had a key double in Game 1. Through two games in the NLDS, he's 1-6 with 2 runs scored, an RBI, a stolen base and two walks. Arizona tries to close out LA on Wednesday at 9:07 on TBS.