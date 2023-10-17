The MLB playoffs have reached the league championship series and a former two-time CWS winning Gamecock is looking to add a World Series ring to his collection while another for Gamecock lefty seeks his first World Series title. The WNBA playoffs continue to move a pace that makes a midnight stop at the Sonic Drive-In on Assembly look like a Chic-Fil-A. Also Week 6 of the NFL season has concluded with some big defensive performances from some Gamecock legends. Full stats and highlights below.

Christian Walker: Walker and Diamondbacks completed a sweep of the heavily Dodgers in the ALDS. In the deciding Game 3, Walker went 1-3 with a solo home run and drew a walk. The Diamondbacks are currently down 1-0 to the dastardly Philadelphia Phillies with Game 2 coming tonight at 8:07. In Game 1, Christian was 0-3 with two strikeouts but did score a run after being walked.

Jordan Montgomery: Jordan and the Rangers are currently leading the defending World Series champion, Houston Astros, 2-0 in the best of seven ALCS. Monty started Game 1 of the ALCS and threw a gem in Houston. He pitched 6.1 innings of scoreless baseball allowing five hits, walking only one and striking out six. Jordan would likely start Game 5 should the series make it that far.

Alaina Coates: Coates played two minutes a piece in Game 2 and 3 and did not register a stat.

A'ja Wilson: A total of two whole games have been played in this series since our last update. The series is currently 2-1 in favor of Wilson and the Aces. Las Vegas blew past New York 104-76 to take a 2-0 lead. The Liberty struck back in Game 3 winning 87-73. The Aces can clinch back-to-back championships Wednesday night with a Game 4 win in New York. In Game 2, Wilson dominated with 26 points, 15 boards, three assists and a block. She was quieter in Game 3, scoring 16 points on 4-16 from the field. She also grabbed 11 rebounds and one steal and assist a piece.

Practice Squad Guys: Kevin Harris (Patriots), Chris Lammons (Colts), Shi Smith (Titans), and Darius Rush (Chiefs).

Inactives that have yet to debut this season: Nick Muse (Vikings).

Players on presently on the IR: Jaycee Horn (Panthers), Adam Prentice (Saints) and Rashad Fenton (Cardinals).

Jadeveon Clowney - Baltimore Ravens: Clowney had his best game as a Raven. He was constantly in the Tennessee backfield. He finished with two tackles (both sacks) and four hits on the quarterback. For the season, he has 13 tackles, 3.5 sacks and one pass defended.

Cam Smith - Miami Dolphins: Smith was active this week and recorded his first career tackle in the Dolphins win over Carolina. He played four snaps on defense and 16 on special teams.

Taylor Stallworth - Tennessee Titans: Stallworth was signed to the Titans 53-man roster last week and made his debut for the team in the loss to Baltimore in London. He did not record a stat but played six snaps on defense.

Nate Adkins - Denver Broncos: Adkins was inactive in the Week 6 loss to Kansas City. He has three catches for 19 yards on the season.

Zack Bailey - Chargers: Bailey was inactive in Week 6.

Stephon Gilmore - Dallas Cowboys: Gilmore currently has a Pro Football Focus (PFF), grade of 67.1. Gilmore had three tackles and iced the game for the Cowboys with an interception on the Chargers final drive. On the season he has 23 tackles, six passes defended and two interceptions.

Rico Dowdle - Dallas Cowboys: Rico had three carries for 12 yards and was not targeted during Week 6. On the season he has 28 carries for 107 yards and five catches for 50 yards and a touchdown.

Jalen Brooks - Dallas Cowboys: Brooks was active for Week 6 but did record a stat. He played five snaps on offense and 11 on special teams.

Israel Mukuamu - Dallas Cowboys: Izzy was active for Week 6 but not record a stat. He played 19 snaps on special teams. He has a recovered fumble on the season.

Keisean Nixon - Green Bay Packers: The Packers were on bye in Week 6. Nixon has 21 tackles on the season with one defended pass.

Kingsley Enagbare - Green Bay Packers: The Packers were on bye in Week 6. Enagbare has 17 tackles, a defended pass and a sack on the season.

Zacch Pickens - Chicago Bears: Pickens had two tackles in the Bears' loss to the Vikings. He has eight tackles and .5 a sack on the season.

D.J. Wonnum - Minnesota Vikings: Wonnum had a nice game in the Vikings win over the Bears. He recorded four tackles, defended a pass and got another sack. He has 23 tackles on the season, two sacks , two passes defended and a defensive touchdown.

Hayden Hurst - Carolina Panthers: Hurst hauled in one of his three targets for 16 yards. On the season he has 14 catches for 116 yards and a touchdown.

Jovaughn Gwyn - Atlanta Falcons: Gwyn made the active roster for the first time this season but did not appear in the Falcons to the Commanders.

Dennis Daley - Arizona Cardinals: Daley made his season and Cardinals debut in Week 6 playing 19 snaps on offensive. Daley is playing guard for the Cardinals.

Ernest Jones - LA Rams: Another Rams game and another week of Jones leading the Rams in tackles. In Week 6, he again led the Rams with 10 total tackles. He leads the Rams with 63 tackles on the season and he has one sack and a pass defended. Jones is tied for fourth in the NFL in tackles.

Javon Kinlaw - San Francisco 49ers: Kinlaw played 29 snaps on defense and recorded two total tackles and a defended pass. He has five tackles and two passes defended on the season.

Deebo Samuel - San Francisco 49ers: Deebo left the game in the first quarter with a shoulder injury. He had two carries for 11 yards and was targeted once with a catch before leaving with an injury. Deebo has 20 catches for 302 yards and a score and 18 carries for 95 yards a score on the season.



