Professional Gamecocks: NFL Week 7 and MLB Playoffs

Let's start off again in the MLB Playoffs. In last week's update, there was one Gamecock left standing. This week Clarke Schmidt will play in his first ever Fall Classic. The Fall Classic that FOX TV execs having been wishing for for decades. Schmidt and the Yankees beat Cleveland in five games. Clarke started Game 3. He threw 4.2 innings and allowed two runs on five hits and two walks. He struck out two. Schmidt got the no-decision but the Yankees lost that game. Awaiting New York is the Los Angeles Dodgers, whom are appearing in their fourth World Series in eight years. Schmidt will likely get a start when the series heads to New York for Games 3-4, the Yankees haven't announced their rotation past Garrett Cole starting Game 1. The World Series begins on Friday night.

Highlights were pretty slim this weekend as many of the Gamecocks in the were on bye, injured, or on the receiving end some blowout losses. Full stats and a single highlight are below.

Miami Dolphins- Cam Smith (DB): Smith is on the Injured Reserve list. This is second season in the NFL.

New England Patriots- Marcellas Dial (DB): Dial played 20 snaps on special teams in the Patriots loss to the Jaguars. He did not record a stat and has one tackle on the season.

Kevin Harris (RB): Harris is on the Patriots practice squad. This is his third season in the NFL.

New York Jets- Javon Kinlaw (DL): Javon recorded six tackles with one coming for a loss in the Jets SNF loss to the Steelers. The six tackles tied his career-high. Kinlaw has 20 tackles and a sack on the season.

Free Agent- Ahmarean Brown (WR): Brown was released from Buffalo's practice last week and has not been signed elsewhere. He did not appear in a game for Buffalo this season.

Tennessee Titans- Ernest Jones (LB): Jones had five tackles with a pass defended in the Titans blowout loss to the Bills. Ernest has 44 total tackles and two defended passes on the season.

Indianapolis Colts- Chris Lammons (DB): Lammons was inactive for the Colts win over Miami. Chris has 10 total tackles on the season with a sack, a forced fumble and two recovered fumbles.

Los Angeles Chargers- Hayden Hurst (TE): Hurst was inactive with a groin injury in the Chargers MNF loss to the Cardinals. Hayden has six catches for 59 yards on the season.

Denver Broncos- Nate Adkins (TE): Adkins played 19 snaps on offense and 18 on special teams, recording one tackle in the Broncos win over the Saints. He has two tackles and four catches for 19 yards on the season.

Nick Gargiulo (OL): Gargiulo is on the Broncos practice squad. This is his rookie season.

Kansas City Chiefs- Darius Rush (DB): Rush is on the Chiefs practice squad. This is his second season in the NFL.

New York Giants- Dante Miller (RB): Miller returned to the practice squad prior to the Giants Week 7 blowout loss to the Eagles. He played seven plays on special teams and recorded a tackle.

Dallas Cowboys- Rico Dowdle (RB): Dallas had a Week 7 bye. Rico has 16 catches for 131 yards and two touchdowns and 246 rushing yards this season.

Jalen Brooks (WR): Bye. Jalen has five catches for 77 yards on the season. He is averaging 15.4 yards per catch.

Israel Mukuamu (DB): Bye. He has two tackles on the season.

Chicago Bears- Zacch Pickens (DL): The Bears had a Week 7 bye.

Green Bay Packers- Keisean Nixon (DB/RS): Nixon had five total tackles in the Packers win over the Texans. He also returned a punt for eight yards and two kickoffs for 58 total yards. This season he has 32 total tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble and three passes defended.

Kingsley Enagbare (DL): Kingsley had four tackles. Enagbare has 13 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles on the season.

Minnesota Vikings- Stephon Gilmore (CB): Gilmore had four tackles in the Vikings loss to Detroit. He has 24 tackles, an interception and three defended passes on the season.

Nick Muse (TE): Muse is currently on the IR. This is his third season in the NFL.

Carolina Panthers- Jadeveon Clowney (DL/LB): Clowney was inactive this week with a shoulder injury. He has 12 tackles on the season with a sack.

D.J. Wonnum (DL): D.J. is currently on the Reserve/PUP list. This is his fifth year in the NFL.

Jaycee Horn (DB): Jaycee had five tackles and one defended passes in the Panthers' blowout loss to Washington. Horn has 32 tackles, seven defended passes and an interception on the season.

Xavier Legette (WR): Legette had two catches on three targets for three yards. He also rushed once for six yards and returned a kick for 19 yards. He has 16 catches for 174 yards on the season with two touchdowns.

Atlanta Falcons- Jovaughn Gwyn (OL): Gwyn was inactive for the Falcons Week 7 blowout loss to Seattle.

New Orleans Saints- Adam Prentice (FB): Adam played 13 offensive snaps and 13 on special teams recording a tackle in New Orleans' TNF blowout loss to Denver. He has three tackles on the season.

Spencer Rattler (QB): Spencer again got no help from his team and has been thrown into a really tough situation. He went 25-for-35 for 172 yards. He was sacked six times and fumbled twice, one of the fumbles was returned by Denver for a touchdown. He also rushed six times for 34 yards. For the season, Rattler is 47-for-75 with 415 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. He's been sacked 11 times in two games.

San Francisco 49ers: Deebo Samuel (WR): Deebo was out with an illness in the 49ers loss to Kansas City. It was revealed on Monday that he had to go to hospital to have fluid drained from his lungs. He has 20 catches for 335 and a touchdown on the season and 19 carries for 51 yards and a touchdown.