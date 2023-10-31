We are three games into the most unlikely 2023 Fall Classic with the Rangers leading the Diamondbacks 2-1. Jordan Montgomery and Christian Walker look to join Mookie Betts, Jackie Bradley Jr., and Steve Pearce as former Gamecocks to win a World Series. On the gridiron, a defensive back made his 2023 debut, another DB was active for his NFL game, and two Muschamp era Gamecocks continue to make their presence felt on defense. Full stats and highlights below.

Jordan Montgomery: Monty had pitched 25 innings in the postseason and allowed only six earned runs with four walks to 17 punch outs. He was 3-0 with a 2.16 ERA in the Rangers October run. He started Game 2 of the World Series and took the loss although he pitched well enough for his team to win. He threw six innings giving up nine hits and four runs with one walk and no strikeouts. Jordan will likely start five or six if the series reaches six games.

Christian Walker: Since or last update Walker and the Snakes closed out the Phillies in Philadelphia 4-2 in Game 7 to advance to World Series. Walker was 0-3 with a walk and an RBI in the win. The first baseman was quiet at plate in the NLCS going 2-22, but he drew seven walks, scored two runs, and stole a base. Arizona and Texas split the first two games of the World Series in Arlington. Christian struggled at the plate in the first two games going 1-9 with a walk and a stolen base. In Game 3, he went 1-4 with a double and one strikeout. He continues to play excellent defense, see the highlight below.

Practice Squad Guys: Kevin Harris (Patriots), Shi Smith (Titans), and Damiere Byrd (Falcons).

Inactives that have yet to debut this season: Nick Muse (Vikings).

Players on presently on the IR: Jaycee Horn (Panthers), Adam Prentice (Saints), Rashad Fenton (Cardinals) and Taylor Stallworth (Titans) whom was placed on IR with an undisclosed injury.

Jadeveon Clowney - Baltimore Ravens: Clowney had two tackles and two hits on Cards QB Josh Dobbs in the Ravens win over Arizona and would have had a touchdown if he could have picked up a fumble. For the season, he has 16 tackles, 3.5 sacks and one pass defended.

Darius Rush - Pittsburgh Steelers: Rush was activated for the first time in his career but did not get into the game during the Steelers home loss to Jacksonville.

Cam Smith - Miami Dolphins: Smith was active this week. He played nine snaps on special teams in the Dolphins win over the Patriots. He did not register a stat.

Chris Lammons- Indianapolis Colts: After serving a suspension and signing to the Colts practice squad, Lammons was activated in Week 8 for the first time this season. He recorded one tackles on 18 special teams snaps.

Nate Adkins - Denver Broncos: Adkins played four snaps on offense and 13 on special teams in Denver's upset win over Kansas City. He didn't register a stat. He has four catches for 22 yards on the season.

Zack Bailey - Los Angeles Chargers: Bailey was inactive in Week 8.

Stephon Gilmore - Dallas Cowboys: Gilmore had four tackles and a defended pass. On the season he has 27 tackles, seven passes defended and two interceptions.

Rico Dowdle - Dallas Cowboys: Rico had five carries for 18 yards and two catches for seven yards. On the season he has 33 carries for 125 yards and seven catches for 57 yards and a touchdown.

Jalen Brooks - Dallas Cowboys: Brooks was inactive for Week 8. He has played five snaps on offense and 11 on special teams on the season.

Israel Mukuamu - Dallas Cowboys: Izzy logged three snaps on defense and 21 on special teams. He has a recovered fumble on the season.

Keisean Nixon - Green Bay Packers: Keisean had five tackles and two defended passes in the Packers Week 8 loss. He also returned two kickoffs for 62 total yards and a punt for six yards. Nixon has 28 tackles on the season with three defended passes.

Kingsley Enagbare - Green Bay Packers: Kingsley had two tackles with one coming for a loss in the Packers loss to Minnesota. Enagbare has 22 tackles, a defended pass and a sack on the season.

Zacch Pickens - Chicago Bears: Pickens had two tackles, recorded his first career forced fumble and played 19 snaps in the Bears loss to the Chargers. He has 11 tackles, a forced fumble and .5 of a sack on the season.

D.J. Wonnum - Minnesota Vikings: Wonnum had a nice game in the Vikings win over the Green Bay with three tackles and two sacks. He has 30 tackles on the season, four sacks, two passes defended and a defensive touchdown on a fumble recovery.

Hayden Hurst - Carolina Panthers: Hurst was targeted twice but did not catch a pass. On the season he has 14 catches for 116 yards and a touchdown.

Jovaughn Gwyn - Atlanta Falcons: Gwyn was inactive in Week 8 and has yet to make his season debut.

Dennis Daley - Arizona Cardinals: Daley was thrust into action early due to injury and played guard for 75 snaps in Cardinals week 8 loss to the Ravens.

Ernest Jones - LA Rams: The Rams were blown out in Dallas but Jones had a team-high eight tackles with one coming for a loss. He leads the Rams with 75 tackles on the season and he has one sack and a pass defended.

Javon Kinlaw - San Francisco 49ers: Kinlaw recorded one total tackle and had a QB hit on Joe Burrow in the 49ers loss to Cincinnati. He has six tackles and two passes defended on the season.

Deebo Samuel - San Francisco 49ers: Samuel was ruled out this week with a hairline fracture in his shoulder. He is expected to return after their bye week. Deebo has 20 catches for 302 yards and a score and 18 carries for 95 yards and a score on the season.