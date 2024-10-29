Professional Gamecocks: NFL Week 8 and the World Series

Some Gamecocks did fare better on the gridiron last weekend. One Gamecock found the endzone for the first time in his career. In the same game, Xavier Legette got up on his horse once again. Cam Smith made his return after spending the first seven weeks on the IR. Ernest Jones was traded during the week for the second time this season, this time heading to Seattle after a short stay in Nashville.

It doesn't look like a Gamecock is going to win a World Series ring this season. Clarke Schmidt and the Yankees trail the Dodgers three games to zero. Schmidt pitched 2.2 innings and allowed three runs on two hits and four walks. He did strikeout three hitters in his Game 3 start in Yankee Stadium. He made a big mistake to Freddie Freeman and right now, Freeman isn't missing any mistakes. Unless the Yankees can rally, Schmidt is probably done for the 2024 World Series.

Miami Dolphins- Cam Smith (DB): Smith made his season debut in Week 8 with four tackles on 35 snaps. This is second season in the NFL.

New England Patriots- Marcellas Dial (DB): Dial played 23 snaps on special teams, recording one tackle in the Patriots win over the Jets. He has two tackles on the season.

Kevin Harris (RB): Harris is on the Patriots practice squad. This is his third season in the NFL.

New York Jets- Javon Kinlaw (DL): Javon recorded two tackles and had half a sack in the Jets SNF loss to the Patriots. Kinlaw has 22 tackles and and 1.5 sacks on the season.

Indianapolis Colts- Chris Lammons (DB): Lammons played 15 snaps on special teams without recording a stat in the Colts loss to Houston. Chris has 10 total tackles on the season with a sack, a forced fumble and two recovered fumbles.

Los Angeles Chargers- Hayden Hurst (TE): Hurst was inactive with a groin injury in the Chargers win over the Saints. Hayden has six catches for 59 yards on the season.

Denver Broncos- Nate Adkins (TE): Adkins caught his first career touchdown in Denver's win over Carolina. He finished with one catch on one target for three yards. He has two tackles and five catches for 22 yards and a touchdown on the season.

Nick Gargiulo (OL): Gargiulo is on the Broncos practice squad. This is his rookie season.

Kansas City Chiefs- Darius Rush (DB): Rush is on the Chiefs practice squad. This is his second season in the NFL.

New York Giants- Dante Miller (RB): Miller is on the Giants practice squad. He has one tackle on the season.

Dallas Cowboys- Rico Dowdle (RB): Dowdle was inactive due to an illness. Rico has 16 catches for 131 yards and two touchdowns and 246 rushing yards this season.

Jalen Brooks (WR): Brooks was targeted one time without a catch in the Cowboys loss to San Francisco. Jalen has five catches for 77 yards on the season. He is averaging 15.4 yards per catch.

Israel Mukuamu (DB): Izzy played 15 snaps on defense and 22 on special teams and recorded one tackle. He has three tackles on the season.

Chicago Bears- Zacch Pickens (DL): Pickens was inactive for the Bears Week 8 heartbreaking loss to Washington. He has been active for one game this season.

Green Bay Packers- Keisean Nixon (DB/RS): Nixon had four total tackles in the Packers win over the Jaguars. This season he has 36 total tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble and three passes defended.

Kingsley Enagbare (DL): Kingsley had two tackles. Enagbare has 15 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles on the season.

Minnesota Vikings- Stephon Gilmore (CB): Gilmore had five tackles and defended a pass in the Vikings TNF loss to the Rams. He has 29 tackles, an interception and four defended passes on the season.

Nick Muse (TE): Muse is currently on the IR. This is his third season in the NFL.

Carolina Panthers- Jadeveon Clowney (DL/LB): Clowney had seven tackles with one coming for a loss. He has 19 tackles on the season with a sack.

D.J. Wonnum (DL): D.J. is currently on the Reserve/PUP list. This is his fifth year in the NFL.

Jaycee Horn (DB): Jaycee had two tackles and two defended passes in the Panthers loss to Denver. Jaycee had some choice words for Sean Payton after the game as well. Horn has 34 tackles, nine defended passes and an interception on the season.

Xavier Legette (WR): Legette had four catches on seven targets for 34 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed once for a no gain and had a tackle after a turnover. He has 22 catches for 211 yards on the season with three touchdowns.

Atlanta Falcons- Jovaughn Gwyn (OL): Gwyn made his 2024 season debut for the Falcons playing two snaps on special teams without recording a stat. This is Jovaughn's second season in the NFL.

New Orleans Saints- Adam Prentice (FB): Adam played 12 offensive snaps and 19 on special teams in the Saints loss to the Chargers. He was targeted one time in the passing game. He has three tackles on the season.

Spencer Rattler (QB): Spencer again got no help from his team and has been thrown into a really tough situation. He went 12-for-24 for 156 yards. He was sacked three times. For the season, Rattler is 59-for-99 with 571 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. He's been sacked 14 times in three games.

Seattle Seahawks- Ernest Jones (LB): Jones came to Seattle and recorded a game-high 15 tackles in the Seahawks blowout loss to the Bills. Ernest has 59 total tackles and two defended passes on the season.

San Francisco 49ers: Deebo Samuel (WR): Deebo had four catches for 71 yards on seven targets. He also rushed four times for 15 yards. He has 24 catches for 406 and a touchdown on the season and 23 carries for 66 yards and a touchdown.