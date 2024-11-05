Professional Gamecocks: NFL Week 9

Miami Dolphins- Cam Smith (DB): Smith had four tackles in the Dolphins loss to Buffalo. He has eight tackles on the season.

New England Patriots- Marcellas Dial (DB): Dial played 22 snaps on special teams, recording two tackles in the Patriots loss to the Titans. One of the tackles forced fumble. He has four tackles on the season and one forced fumble.

Kevin Harris (RB): Harris is on the Patriots practice squad. This is his third season in the NFL.

New York Jets- Javon Kinlaw (DL): Javon recorded two tackles in the Jets TNF win over the Texans. Kinlaw has 24 tackles and and 1.5 sacks on the season.

Indianapolis Colts- Chris Lammons (DB): Lammons played 9 snaps on special teams without recording a stat in the Colts loss to Minnesota. Chris has 10 total tackles on the season with a sack, a forced fumble and two recovered fumbles.

Los Angeles Chargers- Hayden Hurst (TE): Hurst returned to action after missing the last two weeks. He had one catch on one target for six yards in the Chargers win over the Browns. Hayden has seven catches for 65 yards on the season.

Denver Broncos- Nate Adkins (TE): Adkins played 27 snaps on offense and 15 on special teams recording two total tackles in Denver's blowout loss to Baltimore. He has four tackles and five catches for 22 yards and a touchdown on the season.

Nick Gargiulo (OL): Gargiulo is on the Broncos practice squad. This is his rookie season.

Kansas City Chiefs- Darius Rush (DB): Rush is on the Chiefs practice squad. This is his second season in the NFL.

New York Giants- Dante Miller (RB): Miller is on the Giants practice squad. He has one tackle on the season.

Dallas Cowboys- Rico Dowdle (RB): Dowdle was a bright spot in the Cowboys loss to Atlanta. He went for 75 yards rushing on 12 carries and caught five passes for 32 yards and a touchdown. Rico has 21 catches for 163 yards and three touchdowns and 321 rushing yards this season.

Jalen Brooks (WR): Brooks was targeted five times catching two passes for 26 yards. Jalen has seven catches for 103 yards on the season. He is averaging 14.7 yards per catch.

Israel Mukuamu (DB): Izzy played 13 snaps on defense and 19 on special teams and recorded one QB hit. He has three tackles on the season.

Chicago Bears- Zacch Pickens (DL): Pickens recorded his first tackle of the season on 22 defense snaps in Chicago's loss to Arizona. He has been active for two games this season recording one tackle.

Green Bay Packers- Keisean Nixon (DB/RS): Nixon had six total tackles and a QB hit in the Packers loss to the Lions. He also returned two kicks for 53 yards. This season he has 42 total tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble and three passes defended.

Kingsley Enagbare (DL): Kingsley had four tackles with one coming for a loss. Enagbare has 19 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles on the season.

Minnesota Vikings- Stephon Gilmore (CB): Gilmore had three tackles and defended a pass in the Vikings win over the Colts. He has 32 tackles, an interception and five defended passes on the season.

Nick Muse (TE): Muse is currently on the IR. This is his third season in the NFL.

Carolina Panthers- Jadeveon Clowney (DL/LB): Clowney had four tackles in the Panthers win over the Saints. He has 23 tackles on the season with a sack.

D.J. Wonnum (DL): D.J. is currently on the Reserve/PUP list. This is his fifth year in the NFL.

Jaycee Horn (DB): Jaycee had two tackles. Horn has 36 tackles, nine defended passes and an interception on the season.

Xavier Legette (WR): Legette had four catches on six targets for 33 yards and a touchdown and six yards on one carry. He also has a tackle after an interception, (to be the fair the interception was his fault). He has 26 catches for 244 yards on the season with four touchdowns.

Atlanta Falcons- Jovaughn Gwyn (OL): Gwyn was inactive for the Falcons win over Dallas. Jovaughn's has appeared in one game this season.

New Orleans Saints- Adam Prentice (FB): Adam played 21 offensive snaps and 16 on special teams in the Saints loss to the Panthers. He was targeted one time in the passing game and made one tackle. He has four tackles on the season.

Spencer Rattler (QB): Spencer was relegated back to the emergency third QB role with the return of Derrick Carr. For the season, Rattler is 59-for-99 with 571 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. He's been sacked 14 times in three games.

Seattle Seahawks- Ernest Jones (LB): Jones faced his old team the Rams and recorded nine tackles with one resulting in a loss of yards and a pass defended. Ernest has 68 total tackles and three defended passes on the season.

San Francisco 49ers: Deebo Samuel (WR): San Francisco had a Week 9 bye. Samuel has 24 catches for 406 and a touchdown on the season and 23 carries for 66 yards and a touchdown.