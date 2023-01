South Carolina was well represented in the NFL's Wild Card Weekend. Here at Gamecock Scoop, we refuse to call it "Super". Seven Gamecocks were in action over the weekend. Chris Lammons, (Kansas City), will take the field this upcoming weekend as the Chiefs earned a first-round bye. Zack Bailey, (LA Chargers), and Nick Muse, (Minnesota), were on their respective team's practice squads. Both the Chargers and Vikings lost so their seasons came to an end. Bailey played four snaps on special teams in a week 13 loss to the Raiders. Those were the first four snaps of his career. Muse finished his rookie year appearing in 10 games, playing exclusively on special teams.

Brandon Shell, (Miami), finished his seventh NFL season as an injured inactive after injuring his ankle and knee. Shell played multiple positions on the Dolphins' offensive line this season and finished the year with a Pro Football Focus grade of 64.9. Rico Dowdle has been the Cowboys' IR since week 6.

Of the Gamecocks that saw action last weekend, Deebo Samuel did what Deebo does in the playoffs and Israel Mukuamu played the best game of his professional career after being thrust into the game due to injuries. Full stats and highlights are below.