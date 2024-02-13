Advertisement
News More News
ago football Edit

Professional Gamecocks: Super Bowl Edition

Stephen Anderson • GamecockScoop
Staff Writer
@GCScoopStephen

Super Bowl LVIII was the 33rd Super Bowl with a former Gamecock on the roster of one of the participating teams. Unfortunately, Deebo Samuel and Javon Kinlaw came up just short in their bid to become 20th and 21st former Gamecocks to win a Super Bowl Championship as the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in the longest Super Bowl ever played. Despite not being in uniform, former Carolina linebacker Rod Wilson was on the winning sideline as Wilson is a defensive assistant for Kansas City.

Super Bowl

Advertisement

Deebo Samuel - San Francisco 49ers: I didn't realize how much Eagles fans hated Deebo until this morning- just check X/Twitter. Samuel didn't have his best game in the Super Bowl, but he was in and out of the lineup after injuring his hamstring. Deebo finished with three rushes for 11 yards and caught three passes for 33 yards. Brock Purdy had Deebo open in the end zone in the second half and overthrew him. In the Niners three postseason games, Samuel rushed six times for 15 yards and caught 13 passes for 146 yards. He did not score this postseason.

Javon Kinlaw- San Francisco 49ers: Kinlaw showed what he is capable of when he's healthy. Despite playing only 26 snaps, Kinlaw recorded four tackles and made a few plays at the line of scrimmage. He recorded nine tackles with two coming for a loss this postseason. Kinlaw is a free agent this offseason.

NBA

A.J. Lawson - Dallas Mavericks: Lawson is still appearing in almost every Mavericks game. He played 15 minutes in Dallas' blow out lost to Minnesota on January 31st. A.J.'s high point for a game in the last three weeks is six against the 76ers on Feb 5th. Lawson is averaging 4.1 points, 1.2 rebounds, and .5 assists a game. He is shooting 47% from the field and 32.5% from three.

GG Jackson - Memphis Grizzlies: GG continues to turn in a strong rookie campaign for the Grizzlies. In his last four games he's scored 77 points with 22 rebounds, three blocks, and six steals. For the season he is averaging 10.1 points and 3.4 rebounds a game. Memphis realized what they had with the 19-year-old Jackson and signed him to a four-year deal on February 9th. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement