Turning to the NFL, South Carolina had representatives on seven of the 14 playoff teams. Of the remaining eight teams, Carolina will be represented on three of those squads. Former South Carolina defenders turned in strong performances across Super Wild Card Weekend. Full stats and highlights below.

It's rare that we lead with NBA news after the opening weekend of the NFL Playoffs, but GG Jackson is going to force us to do just that. Jackson exploded for 43 points in 56 minutes over the last two Grizzlies games. The 19-year-old rookie became the third-youngest player in NBA history with 20 points in consecutive games. The only players in NBA history to achieve this feat at a younger age than Jackson are LeBron James and Kevin Durant.

GG Jackson - Memphis Grizzlies: GG has caught fire his last two games shooting 15-24 from the field and 7-12 from three He also has 12 rebounds, two assists, two blocks, two steals, and 43 combined points. Jackson has played in four games since being called back up, injuries to other guys have increased his minutes the last two games. On the year, GG has played in eight games and is averaging 6.9 points, 2.5 rebounds, .4 assists, and is shooting 47.5% from the field and 47.4% from long range.

A.J. Lawson - Dallas Mavericks: A.J. is back up in the NBA. Since our last update, Lawson scored nine points across the Mavs last three games. Lawson is averaging 4.6 points, 1.4 rebounds, and .6 assists on the season. He is shooting an impressive 46.2% from the floor. Lawson has played in 18 games this season for Dallas.

Houston 45 Cleveland 14: This is one of the two games over the weekend that didn't feature any Gamecocks. Houston will move on to play at Baltimore on Saturday at 4:30. Jadeveon Clowney will be the only former Gamecock in that contest.

Kansas City 26 Miami 7: Cam Smith was inactive in this game. Melvin Ingram's season game to a conclusion in negative temperatures in Kansas City. Ingram recorded two tackles in the game. Kansas City will head to Buffalo in another playoff that won't feature any former Gamecocks.

Green Bay 48 Dallas 32: This was the most Gamecock-heavy game of the weekend. Dallas features four former Cocks and Green Bay has two ex-Gamecocks. For Dallas: Jalen Brooks was inactive for this game. Israel Mukuamu played 22 snaps on special teams but did not record a stat. Stephon Gilmore played through a shoulder injury that is going to require offseason surgery, he finished with five tackles. On offense, Rico Dowdle finished with two carries for 11 yards and he caught two of three targets for 14 yards.

For Green Bay: Despite the Packers moving on, Kingsley Enagbare's season will come to a close as he likely suffered a torn ACL. Enagbare had one tackle and two QB hits. Keisean Nixon was named to his second consecutive All-Pro team as a return man in the week leading up to this game. Nixon led the Packers in tackles with 11, he also recorded a sack and defended two passes. He didn't get any opportunities to return a kick or punt. The Packers will move on to face Deebo Samuel, Javon Kinlaw, and the San Francisco 49ers.

Detroit 24 Los Angeles 23: This was the best game of the weekend. Ernest Jones was the only Gamecock involved in the game and he turned in a great performance. Jones tied for the team-high in tackles with nine. He also added two sacks in a losing effort. Jones has established himself as a future star at linebacker.

Buffalo 31 Pittsburgh 17: Darius Rush is the only Gamecock on either roster for this game and the Steelers inactivated him prior to kickoff.

Tampa Bay 32 Philadelphia 9: There were no Gamecocks involved in this game. Tampa will head to Detroit next weekend in another game without any former Gamecocks.

For next weekend:

Jadeveon Clowney at the Ravens play on Saturday at 4:30 against his former team the Houston Texans.

Keisean Nixon and the Packers will head to play Deebo and Javon Kinlaw in San Francisco at 8:15 on Saturday night. No Gamecocks are involved in the games on Sunday.