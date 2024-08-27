Professional Gamecocks: WNBA and MLB
The dog days of summer are nearly over, but don't tell mother nature that with 94+ temperatures all over the Palmetto State today. The Olympics provided a nice distraction. The MLB season has been a pretty good one with some competitive Wild Card races, and Gamecocks across the WNBA are making their presence known. But the bigger story is that Gamecock football will be played in Williams-Brice in less than 100 hours. We've reached the point in the summer where the countdown has switched from days to hours. So please enjoy a quick update on some professional Gamecocks to help you knock-off a quarter of one of those hours. Next week- we'll provide an update on what Carolina players made NFL rosters after Tuesday's cuts.
Stats below are current thru 8/27 at noon.
WNBA
Atlanta Dream: Laeticia Amihere (12 games, 4.3 mpg, 1.1 ppg, 1.8 rpg) Amihere actually entered a game last week against Phoenix and played one second.
Allisha Gray (29 games -29 starts 15.8 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 2.5 apg, 1.0 spg) The Dream have struggled lately despite Gray's solid play.
Chicago Sky: Kamilla Cardoso (23 games - 20 starts, 9.0 ppg, 7.9 rpg, 1.3 apg, 1.2 bpg). Cardoso played a very physical game against A'ja Wilson and blocked Wilson five times.
Connecticut Sun: Tyasha Harris (28 games - 27 starts 10.9 ppg, 3.0 apg, 1.6 rpg, 1.2 spg). Harris and the Sun could be the #2 seed in the WNBA playoffs.
Tiffany Mitchell (24 games, 16.3 mpg, 4.9 ppg, 1.5 rpg) Mitchell has been out with an undisclosed illness for several weeks.
Indiana Fever: Aliyah Boston (30 games - 30 starts 13.9 ppg, 9.2 rpg, 2.9 apg, 1.4 bpg) Boston will likely be playing for Team USA in 2028.
Victaria Saxton (7 games, 2.1 mpg, 0.4 ppg, 0.1 rpg) Saxton continues to occupy her roster spot.
Las Vegas Aces: A’ja Wilson (29 games - 29 starts, 26.6 ppg, 11.9 rpg, 2.3 apg, 2.7 bpg, 2.0 spg). Wilson is a huge favorite to win another MVP award. She was already named the MVP of the Olympic Tournament. The Aces have not looked like the front-runner to three-peat this season, but expect them to turn it up a notch come playoff time.
Los Angeles Sparks: Zia Cooke (23 games, 9.1 mpg, 3.4 ppg, 0.7 rpg, 0.7 apg). The Sparks are officially in Paige Bueckers mode, eyeing the #1 overall pick next draft.
Phoenix Mercury: Mikiah Herbert Harrigan (23 games - 3 starts, 11.3 mpg, 2.9 ppg, 1.5 rpg, 0.4 bpg, 0.6 spg). Kiki continues to have the best season of her pro career.
Destanni Henderson (6 games, 17.5 mpg, 4.0 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 2.5 apg). Henderson was released on Thursday, July 18, from the Atlanta Dream. That was expected with her seven-day contract about to end and the season breaking for the Olympics. She could still be picked up by someone down the stretch and should find a roster spot next season when the WNBA expands.
MLB
Let's start with the positives: Whit Merrifield is hitting .313 in 26 games with the Braves. Picking up a struggling former All-Star and watching him shine in the last two months of the season is patented Alex Anthopoulos. Whit hit .199 in 53 games with the Phillies. Also Jonah Bride got called back up to Miami on July 4th. Since that time his average has risen by 82 points and his OPS by .384. He has four home runs and 15 RBI's in the month of August. It's by far the best stretch of his career.
Jonah Bride (INF) Miami Marlins - On the year, he's hitting .264 with five home runs and 22 RBIs in 114 at-bats.
Whit Merrifield (any position outside of pitched and catcher) Atlanta Braves – Merrifield has stepped up his game since moving from the Phillies to the Braves. He's hit safely in 8-of-9 games and is currently sitting at .237 on the season with four homers and 13 RBIs.
Jordan Montgomery (LHP) Arizona Diamondbacks – Jordan's rough season continues. He's 6-8 with a 6.44 ERA with 67 strikeouts and 123 hits allowed in 95 IP. He was recently demoted to the bullpen.
Guys on the IL
Carmen Mlodzinski (RHP) Pittsburgh Pirates – Mlodzinski has pitched well when he's been healthy. He's working his way back from his second trip to the IL this season. With the Pirates he's 2-4 with a 3.18 ERA. In 34 innings pitched, he has given up 12 earned runs on 29 hits with 29 strikeouts.
Clarke Schmidt (RHP) New York Yankees – Schmidt has started 11 games this season and with a 5-3 record with a 2.52 earned run average in 60 2/3 IP. He went down with a right lat strain on May 30. He's currently rehabing in the minors.
Christian Walker (1B) Arizona Diamondbacks – Walker his been out July 30 with an oblique injury. Walker was on pace for another career-year but he struggled the last three weeks prior to his injury after his All-Star snub. For the year, he's batting.254 with 20 doubles, 23 home runs and 71 RBIs. He has an .814 OPS with 48 walks and 114 strikeouts.