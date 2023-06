On the hardwood, many of Dawn's birdies continue to prosper know that they left the nest. Last week saw the first ever professional matchup of Gamecock legends, A'ja Wilson and Aliyah Boston .

Since our last update on professional Gamecock athletes, T.J. Hopkins became the 59th former Yardcock to make The Show. He made is major league debut on June 3 for the Cincinnati Reds. Right-hander Cody Morris is current on a rehab assignment and should be back in Cleveland before the end of the month. Jonah Bride was also called back up to big leagues, (if you consider Oakland the big leagues), two weeks ago.

Cody Morris - Cleveland Guardians. Morris has thrown 8.1 innings in four minor league rehab starts. He has an ERA of 1.08 with eight strikeouts and a WHIP of 1.08.

Wil Crowe - Pittsburgh Pirates. Crowe is in his fourth MLB season. He is pitching out of the bullpen for the Pittsburgh Pirates. He has a 4.66 ERA and 1 save on the season in 9.2 innings pitched. Crowe was placed on the 60-day injured list with right shoulder discomfort on April 29th.

Clarke Schmidt - New York Yankees. The former Gamecock is righty is starting to right the ship so to speak. He is still in the Yankees starting rotation and has pitched better as of late. He is presently 2-6 with an ERA of 4.96 in 13 starts. He has 66 strikeouts in 61.2 innings pitched. Schmidt was 2-2 with a 3.52 ERA in the month of May.

Christian Walker - Arizona Diamondbacks. The former Gamecock slugger is hitting .253 with 12 home runs and 36 RBIs. Walker was a funk the last two weeks in May with only home run. He is hitting .320 with a homer in his last seven games for the first place Arizona Diamondbacks.

Jordan Montgomery - St. Louis Cardinals. The Sumter native could use a change of scenery. Montgomery is 0-4 with a 4.54 ERA in his last seven starts. On the season he is 2-7 with a 4.23 ERA and 60 strikeouts to only 18 walks in 66 innings. If the Cardinals are out of it, Montgomery could get moved at the trade deadline.

Whit Merrifield - Toronto Blue Jays. Merrifield has worked his way into becoming an everyday starter for Toronto. He is hitting .296 with two home runs and 24 RBIs on the season. He has also swiped 16 bags. Whit is hitting .348 in his last seven games.

Jackie Bradley Jr. - Kansas City. JBJ is really struggling at this plate this season. He batting .133 with one home run and only six RBIs. In his last 15 games he's only hitting .049. Even on a bad Royals team, Bradley Jr., is looking like a late inning defensive replacement only.

Jonah Bride - Oakland A's. Bride returned to the big leagues on May 29th. He has played in eight games and is batting .304 with two RBIs in 23 plate appearances.

T.J. Hopkins - Cincinnati Reds. The Summerville native made his MLB-debut on June 3. In 10 at-bats, Hopkins is hitting .300 with a RBI with only two strikeouts. Hopkins is playing left field for the Reds and has yet to commit an error in three games.