In the NFL, a former DB played his first career professional snaps and a Gamecock with his number retired at Williams Brice continued to reek havoc.

Jordan Montgomery joined Mookie Betts, Jackie Bradley Jr., and Steve Pearce as the only Yardcocks with MLB World Series rings after his Texas Rangers defeated C hristian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks in five games. Texas had a remarkable run and went four series in the playoffs without losing a road game.

Christian Walker: Walker did not win a World Series but he was named the NL Golden Glover winner at first base. Christian's bat came to life in Arizona where he went 5-12 at the plate. He ended his first World Series hitting .286 with two doubles, two walks, a run scored and two stolen bases.

Jordan Montgomery: Monty had pitched 25 innings in the postseason and allowed only six earned runs with four walks to 17 punch outs. He was 3-0 with a 2.16 ERA in the Rangers October run. He started Game 2 of the World Series and took the loss although he pitched well enough for his team to win. He threw six innings giving up nine hits and four runs with one walk and no strikeouts. Jordan is set to hit free agency and the World Series champion likely increased his stock with a strong postseason. He went 3-1 with a 2.90 ERA with 17 strikeouts to only five walks in 31 innings of work.

Practice Squad Guys: Kevin Harris (Patriots) and Shi Smith (Titans).

Inactives that have yet to debut this season: Nick Muse (Vikings).

Players on presently on the IR: Jaycee Horn (Panthers), Adam Prentice (Saints), Rashad Fenton (Cardinals) and Taylor Stallworth (Titans).

Jadeveon Clowney - Baltimore Ravens: Clowney had three tackles and knocked down two Geno Smith passes in the Ravens win over Seattle. For the season, he has 19 tackles, 3.5 sacks and three pass defended.

Darius Rush - Pittsburgh Steelers: Darius Rush became an official NFL football player last Thursday night. He played 30 snaps on defense and had three tackles and broke up a pass.

Cam Smith - Miami Dolphins: Smith was active this week. He played 12 snaps on special teams in the Dolphins loss to the Chiefs. He did not register a stat. Smith has one tackle on the season.

Chris Lammons- Indianapolis Colts: After serving a suspension and signing to the Colts practice squad, Lammons was elevated in Week 9. He recorded one tackle on 21 special teams snaps. He has two tackles on the season.

Nate Adkins - Denver Broncos: Denver had a Week 9 bye. Adkins has four catches for 22 yards on the season.

Zack Bailey - Los Angeles Chargers: Bailey was inactive in Week 9.

Stephon Gilmore - Dallas Cowboys: Gilmore had four tackles. Gilmore had a 67.9 PFF grade for the year. On the season he has 31 tackles, seven passes defended and two interceptions.

Rico Dowdle - Dallas Cowboys: Rico had two carries for eight yards in the Cowboys crushing loss to Philadelphia. On the season he has 35 carries for 133 yards and seven catches for 57 yards and a touchdown.

Jalen Brooks - Dallas Cowboys: Brooks was inactive for Week 9. He has played five snaps on offense and 11 on special teams on the season.

Israel Mukuamu - Dallas Cowboys: Izzy logged 21 on special teams and recorded one tackle. He has a recovered fumble on the season and has one tackle.

Keisean Nixon - Green Bay Packers: Keisean had five tackles in the Packers' Week 9 win. He also returned a kickoff for 51 yards and a punt for 15 yards. Nixon has 33 tackles on the season with three defended passes.

Kingsley Enagbare - Green Bay Packers: Kingsley had one tackle and came for a loss in the Packers win over the Rams. Enagbare has 23 tackles, a defended pass and a sack on the season.

Zacch Pickens - Chicago Bears: Pickens had two tackles in the Bears loss to the Saints. He has 13 tackles, a forced fumble and .5 of a sack on the season.

D.J. Wonnum - Minnesota Vikings: Wonnum had four tackles in the Vikings win over the Falcons. He has 34 tackles on the season, four sacks, two passes defended and a defensive touchdown on a fumble recovery.

Hayden Hurst - Carolina Panthers: Hurst was the Panthers' leading receiver with two catches on four targets for 54 yards. He also recorded a tackle on a turnover. On the season he has 16 catches for 170 yards and a touchdown.

Jovaughn Gwyn - Atlanta Falcons: Gwyn was inactive in Week 9 and has yet to make his season debut.

Damiere Byrd - Atlanta Falcons: Byrd was targeted twice without a catch in his 2023 NFL Debut. He was elevated from the practice squad last week.

Dennis Daley - Arizona Cardinals: Daley played guard for 52 snaps in Cardinals Week 9 loss to the Browns. His PFF grade improved to 42.5 after this week.

Ernest Jones - LA Rams: Jones was out this week with a knee injury. He leads the Rams with 75 tackles on the season and he has one sack and a pass defended.

Javon Kinlaw - San Francisco 49ers: San Francisco had a Week 9 bye. Kinlaw has six tackles and two passes defended on the season.

Deebo Samuel - San Francisco 49ers: San Francisco had a Week 9 bye. Deebo has 20 catches for 302 yards and a score and 18 carries for 95 yards and a score on the season.