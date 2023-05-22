It's been a busy three weeks since we last checked in on the Gamecocks that have moved on heights of their profession. The Freshies have made their professional debuts, a former Gamecock slugger has caught fire in the desert, an all-time fan favorite played for an XFL Championship and several newly minted NFL Gamecocks have signed their first professional contracts.
All stats current through 5/21/23
In our last professional Gamecocks we listed Kobe Smith as the only Gamecock competing in the XFL, that was true at the beginning of the XFL season, but in the last month, the DC Defenders signed hard-hitting safety D.J. Swearinger. DJ Swag played three regular-season games in the nation's capital and two playoff games. He recorded 15 total tackles and scored a defensive touchdown. Swag had 12 total tackles in the Defenders' two playoff games. DC would fall to Bob Stoops' Arlington Renegades in the championship game.
Not a whole to report here just wanted to give the readers a reminder of where all former Gamecocks landed after last month's draft. Smith, Pickens, and Rush should all make their teams. Seventh-round picks are not guaranteed spots.
Cam Smith: 2nd Round Pick of Miami - Smith has not inked his rookie deal yet.
Zacch Pickens: 3rd Round Pick of Chicago - Pickens signed four-year deal worth $5,763,791 with the Bears that included a $1,191,848 signing bonus and $2,203,838 in total guarantees.
Darius Rush: 5th Round Pick of Indianapolis - Rush agreed to a four-year contract worth $4,197,660 with reports of the deal including a signing bonus worth $357,660.
Jalen Brooks: 7th Round Pick of Dallas - Brooks signed inked a four-year $3,922,360 deal with the Cowboys. The deal included a signing bonus worth $82,360.
Jovaughn Gwyn: 7th Round Pick of Atlanta - Gwyn agreed to a four-year deal worth $3.945M and came with a signing bonus of $105,828.
In addition, Nate Adkins signed an UDFA with Denver and John Vann did the same with Carolina. Eric Douglas was invited to a rookie minicamp by Tampa Bay but he was not signed.
The Show
Cody Morris - Cleveland Guardians. Morris is presently injured and is on the 60-day IL. Morris was 1-2 with a 2.28 ERA and flashed some promise in his injury shorten 2022 rookie season.
Will Crowe - Pittsburgh Pirates. Crowe is in his fourth MLB season. He is pitching out of the bullpen for the red-hot Pittsburgh Pirates. He has a 4.66 ERA and 1 save on the season in 9.2 innings pitched. Crowe was placed on the 60-day injured list with right shoulder discomfort on April 29th.
Clarke Schmidt - New York Yankees. The former Gamecock right-hander is off to a tough start to 2023. Since our last update, Schmidt picked up a pair of wins over Oakland and Cincinnati, but in between the wins he was lit up by Tampa. The righty is 2-4 with 6.00 ERA with 54 Ks in 45 IP.
Christian Walker - Arizona Diamondbacks. The former Gamecock slugger is in his ninth season in the big leagues. He had a huge month in May hitting .271 with seven home runs. Walker is currently batting .261 with 11 home runs and 34 RBIs. He also had one of the most bizarre ejections you'll see.
Jordan Montgomery - St. Louis Cardinals. The Cardinals are really bad, it's very rare that can be written about the St Louis variety of Cardinals. As a result, Montgomery is 2-6 with a 4.21 ERA in nine starts. He's struck out 48 in 51.1 innings of work. Montgomery has a WHIP of only 1.34.
Whit Merrifield - Toronto Blue Jays. The eight-year MLB vet began his season outside of Kansas City for the first time. Merrifield primarily plays off the bench and can fill-in almost anywhere on the diamond. He is currently hitting .267 with one home run and 17 RBI's and 13 stolen bases. He has a WAR of 0.6 and nine stolen bases this month alone.
Jackie Bradley Jr. - Kansas City. It looks like the end may be near for former Gamecock great JBJ. He is really struggling at the plate. Bradley Jr., is hitting only .145 with 4 RBIs. He can still play the field.
As we mentioned on the Insiders Forum this past week, Destanni Henderson and Brea Beal were cut by their respective teams prior to the beginning of the WNBA regular season. The WNBA, with just 12 teams, is extremely difficult to make a roster. Alaina Coates and Mikiah Herbert Harrigan also did not make regular season rosters. The Gamecocks are still well represented in the WNBA with eight former players making their mark in the league.
Aliyah Boston - Indiana Fever. Through two games, so far so good for the former #1 pick. Boston is averaging 24 minutes, 15 points and seven rebounds with one block, one steal, and one assist.
Victaria Saxton - Indiana Fever. Saxton has appeared in both Fever games, both losses, and has one rebound. Victaria's minutes will be scarce this season but she's beaten the odds already by making the team.
Zia Cooke - LA Sparks. Cooke had a highly successful debut coming off the bench in front of Dawn Staley on Friday night. She scored 14 points on 5-6 shooting from the field and 2-2 from the line. She also had two assists, two boards, and a steal.
Tiffany Mitchell - Minnesota Lynx. Mitchell began her eighth season and first one outside of Indiana. She had a solid debut with seven points, three rebounds, and one assist. She was a perfect 4-4 from the charity stripe.
Tyasha Harris - Connecticut Sun. Harris tipped off her fourth WNBA season and first one outside of Dallas. The Sun are 2-0 and Harris has scored four points with six rebounds, three assists and a steal.
Laeticia Amihere - Atlanta Dream. Amihere did not play in the Dream's opener. The Dream's next game is May 23rd at Minnesota.
Allisha Gray - Atlanta Dream. Gray didn't shoot well in the Atlanta opener but she did score 10 points, grab seven rebounds, and dish out seven assists in a losing effort.
A'ja Wilson - Las Vegas Aces. The Aces absolutely hammered Seattle in their opener. In 27 minutes the defending league MVP had 13 points and 13 rebounds with a steal, assists and block a piece.
Matrick Belton, aka Trick Williams - Belton was a product of Keenan High that committed to Hampton out of high school before transferring to Carolina in 2014. In 2015, he caught 11 passes for 121 yards. In 2016, his senior season, Belton played in nine games on special teams.
For those of you that don't know, NXT is the developmental brand for the WWE. Belton is currently an NXT Superstar. Two weeks ago he earned an NXT Title match against Bron Breakker. (Breakker is the son of Rick Steiner and nephew of Scott Steiner). Trick got beat, but he put on a hell of a show. He'll likely be appearing on Raw or Smackdown in the next year.