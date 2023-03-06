Marcellas Dial was a member of Shane Beamer’s first recruiting class at South Carolina . The head coach scrambled to keep the small class together while adding a few key players that could make a difference. Dial’s recruitment was stalled due to COVID even though it was easy to see he possessed the physical ability to play in the SEC . Dial came on strong as the year progressed in 2022 and will the top option at cornerback heading into 2023.

O’Donnell Fortune excelled in run defense, but struggled in coverage for the majority of 2022. However, he came on strong the last few games of the season and gave reason why he should be a starting cornerback. Fortune will need to continue to progress as he will be pushed by other talented defensive backs.

Keenan Nelson Jr. held down the Nickel position during the bowl game. He struggled when matched up against Notre Dame’s tight ends, but his athleticism was evident. Given more time and experience, Nelson will develop into another strong defensive back for the Gamecocks.

All of the defensive backs cross train, so any of the cornerbacks could see time at safety and vice-versa.

Kajuan Banks saw action in seven games on defense and was a key special teams player, contributing in every game. Banks was a top backup at field corner and will continue to work at that position.

Isaiah Norris was positioned as a top backup last spring before being surpassed by others. He will have another opportunity to push up the depth in his redshirt senior year.

Emory Floyd was seldom used in 2022. He is now up to 192 pounds, which will give him the mass needed to compete for playing time. Athleticism is not an issue for Floyd.

David Spaulding missed a large portion of 2022 with an injury. When he was healthy, Spaulding filled in well at safety and has experience from the 2021 season at Nickel. Spaulding’s versatility and game experience will be a valuable asset to this young defensive back corps.



