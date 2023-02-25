Offensive line is the position with the most question marks heading into 2023. Fortunately, the only concern is lack of experience as the talent will be plentiful.



LT STARTER = JAYLEN NICHOLS LT BACKUP = SIDNEY FUGAR

Jaylen Nichols is the best option at left tackle. He may not be as big of a road grader as coach Teasley would prefer, but Nichols is the most well rounded tackle on the roster. GamecockScoop does not believe Fugar is ready to contribute significant minutes. For the sake of filling out the depth chart without overlapping players, Fugar is listed as the backup here. He was brought in to play tackle and eventually will, however, he has more development ahead.



LG STARTER = JAKAI MOORE LG BACKUP = TRAI JONES

Jakai Moore claimed the starting left guard position once Nichols locked down left tackle. Moore is also the top backup at left tackle. He is an excellent run blocker and is better at pass protection from left guard than at left tackle. Trai Jones does not have the height or length as some of the other offensive lineman. Where he excels is at pulling. Jones fills in at fullback when needed due to his ability to run (and hit) for a guy his size.



C STARTER = NICK GARGIULO BACKUP = VERSHON LEE

Nick Garguilo is the expected starter at center. He is a transfer from Yale and will be taking over for multi-year starter Eric Douglas who is out of eligibility. Vershon Lee was the main starter at left guard in 2021 and part-time starter in 2022. With Jakai Moore pushing ahead of Lee on the depth chart and Trai Jones progressing, expect Lee to slide over to center and compete for minutes there.



RG STARTER = TYSHAWN WANNAMAKER RG BACKUP = RYAN BRUBAKER

Tyshawn Wannamaker has the height of an interior lineman with the arm length of an offensive tackle. Wannamaker split time with Dylan Wonnum at right tackle and will probably slide inside to right guard with Jovaughn Gwyn pursuing his NFL dreams. Like most freshmen linemen in the SEC Ryan Brubaker redshirted in 2022. He brings the versatility to play anywhere on the line, but spent most of his time working at the guard spots last season.



RT STARTER = CASON HENRY BACKUP = GRAYSON MAINS

Cason Henry saw some game time in 2022 and looked promising. It will be hard to keep him off the field in 2023 and GamecockScoop expects Henry to see plenty of action. Similar to Brubaker, Grayson Mains is a versatile freshman who redshirted last year. He has the ability to fill anywhere on the line and will probably be worked in at one of the tackle positions.



HOPEFULS = JONDARIUS MORGAN, MARKEE ANDERSON, WALK-ONS

JonDarius Morgan is redshirt sophomore, interior lineman, who has yet to make an impact at Carolina. He will look to carve out a role with the new faces at center and guard. Markee Anderson is one of four extremely talented offensive linemen in the 2023 class. He has the versatility to play anywhere on the line and may make his mark by the end of the season. Former offensive line coach Greg Adkins landed several walk-ons in 2022 that spurned smaller school offers. Fans should not be surprised if one or more of these linemen contribute this year.

