Although young, the safety positions will field the most talent since the Spurrier years.

Nick Emmanwori took over the strong safety position in the first game of the season and never relinquished the role. Emmanwori led the Gamecocks in total tackles (85) on his way to Freshman All American status. The true sophomore will look to build on his impressive freshman campaign and become a regular All-SEC candidate.

DQ Smith began his college career as a blueshirt before quickly proving he should have been more than a 2 star recruit. Smith spent time in starting roles at nickel back and free safety his freshman year. He will likely spend the majority of his time at free safety in 2023.

Peyton Williams saw limited action in 2022 and subsequently redshirted. Williams will mostly backup Emmanwori at strong safety, however he is versatile enough to play free safety when needed. The redshirt freshman will look to improve in coverage as he is already a sure tackler.

DeAngelo Gibbs has taken an unusual route to South Carolina. He began his career at Georgia, before transferring to Tennessee. Opportunities did not pan out as Gibbs expected. Even so, he will have one more season to prove himself. Gibbs will initially be slotted in the secondary and could provide depth at either cornerback or safety.

Judge Collier was a little known high school junior before earning a scholarship at a South Carolina camp. Collier developed over the summer and had a strong senior campaign. Like all of coach Gray’s defensive backs, Collier is long and versitile.

Jalon Kilgore is a smooth athlete that could line up on either side of the ball. Kilgore is built like a safety, but has the athletic ability to play anywhere in the secondary.



