STARTER = TREY KNOX

Trey Knox is one of several talented transfers in Carolina’s revamped tight end room. Knox is not a tradition in-line tight end, but more of a player that can be split out and used as a blocker and receiver on the perimeter. He is listed as a starter even though it remains to be see what new offensive coordinator Dowell Loggain’s offense will look like. Regardless if the offense has more of a pro style or spread feel, expect Knox to see plenty of action.



STARTER = JOSHUA SIMON

Joshua Simon is a blend of traditional and receiving tight ends which leads GamecockScoop to believe he will provide a skillset to the Gamecock offense that will make him a valuable player. Simon is a South Carolina native that was not highly recruited out of high school and developed into a red zone threat during his time at Western Kentucky.



BACKUP = NICK ELKSNIS

Nick Elksnis rounds out the transfer tight ends and is built in the mold of Nick Muse or Nate Adkins. He is an in-line tight end who can be split out when needed. Elksnis was often injuried during his time with the Gators so he has yet to have a platform to fully show off his abilities at the college level. Even though Elksnis is listed as a backup, he could work his way into a starting role depending on needs of the offense.



HOPEFULS = ZAVIER SHORT, CONNOR COX, and REID MIKESKA.

Zavier Short was a late addition to the 2022 class and is a tweener between wide receiver and tight end. The original thought was that Short would be a tight end and be used similarly to Jaheim Bell, but Bell’s role was rarely defined or utilized on game day. It remains to be seen which position group Short will be placed. Connor Cox and Reid Mikeska are talented freshmen who will likely redshirt. Ideally, both freshmen will spend a year developing and adding on muscle mass. However, either player could see time if needed.