STARTER = JUICE WELLS

Juice Wells is Carolina’s top option at receiver and nearly reached the 1,000 yard plateau in 2022. Wells enrolled around the same time as Spencer Rattler and quickly developed a report that carried over into the season. Wells will again be featured due to his consistent hands and playmaking ability.



STARTER = XAVIER LEGGETTE

Xavier Leggette is entering his fifth year at Carolina and will attempt to take advantage of the opportunity ahead. Leggette has flashed his athletic ability in the past and delivered some impressive plays in the bowl game. If he is able to build on that performance, Leggette will provide Rattler another high quality option in the passing game.



STARTER = DAKEREON JOYNER

Fan favorite Dakereon Joyner returns for his fifth year and will start at the slot position. The ongoing battle will rage on whether he should be at quarterback or receiver, but Dak plays wherever he is most needed.



BACKUPS = AHMAREAN BROWN, EDDIE LEWIS

Fifth year senior Ahmarean Brown probably should have seen more balls thrown his way last year as he was often able to create separation from his defender. The former Georgia Tech transfer split time in the slot with Joyner and will attempt to improve on last season’s results. A low flier name Carolina fans should probably get accustomed to hearing is Eddie Lewis. The graduate transfer from Memphis has a knack for making big plays when his team needs them. Lewis collected 42 catches for 615 yards and 7 touchdowns last season. Expect Lewis to initially claim one of the backup roles.



HOPEFULS = O’MEGA BLAKE, LANDON SAMSON, KYLIC HORTON, PAYTON MANGRUM