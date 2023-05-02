South Carolina football suffered a blow in the spring game, and it was a big one.

Shane Beamer confirmed on Tuesday that their projected starting left tackle for the 2023 season Jaylen Nichols will miss the start of the season.

Nichols suffered an injury on his team’s second possession in the annual Garnet and Black game on Saturday. He spent several minutes down on the turf with a trainer before eventually needing two people to help him limp off the field. He immediately went into the medical tent and did not return to the game.

"Jaylen suffered a pretty significant injury," Beamer said.

Beamer and offensive line coach Lonnie Teasley will have to replace a player who has been in the program for four years and played in 12 out of 13 games last season. Nichols started seven games in 2022 at left tackle, including the upset wins over Tennessee and Clemson as well as the Gator Bowl. The Gamecocks were 8-4 with Nichols on the field and 4-3 when he started.

Across his career he has played 37 games and made 18 starts, a mainstay on the offensive line throughout the Beamer era so far. Jakai Moore — who played in all 13 games last year and has made 12 career starts at left tackle — is the obvious candidate to take over the spot. Moore did miss the last two weeks of spring football while dealing with a family situation, but is by far the most experienced remaining healthy left tackle.

Western Illinios transfer Sidney Fugar has also gotten some work at tackle, and true freshman Markee Anderson stapped in for Nichols at the position in the spring game.

Beamer said they will get Nichols back "hopefully before the season is over" but did not go into any further specifics on the injury.



