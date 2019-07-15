Projecting next year's South Carolina baseball lineup
SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS BASEBALLThe deadline for players to sign with MLB clubs has come and gone, which means the roster the Gamecocks have right now is incredibly close to what they'll go into t...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news