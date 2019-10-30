News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-30 13:00:00 -0500') }} baseball Edit

Projecting the lineup: baseball

Collyn Taylor • GamecockCentral
@collyntaylor
Beat Writer
GamecockCentral.com offers in-depth & insider coverage of South Carolina Gamecocks football, recruiting, baseball, basketball. News, rosters, schedules, scores, message boards, rankings, stats, polls.

SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS BASEBALLFall ball is over, and that means it's time for the Gamecocks to start settling in and thinking about which players will be able to help this team once the regular ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}