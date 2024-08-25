Projecting the Starters: DEFENSE
The defensive depth chart is more straight forward than the offense. There may be minor differences at one defensive tackle and one defensive end spot, but it is clear who the starters will be else...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news