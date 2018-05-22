GamecockCentral.com

Both prominent national college baseball outlets' NCAA Tournament projections agree that South Carolina will travel to an ACC host site in North Carolina as a No. 2 seed, but they disagree on who that host team will be.

In its latest projections released Monday, D1Baseball has South Carolina traveling to Raleigh where it has No. 1 seed N.C. State as the tournament's No. 14 overall team. In that scenario, the Gamecocks would open the tournament against Illinois. D1Baseball has that regional paired with the Corvallis, OR (Oregon State) regional.

Baseball America's new projections, released Tuesday, have the Gamecocks as a two traveling to Chapel Hill with North Carolina as the No. 4 overall seed. Baseball America also has Carolina facing Illinois. That regional is paired with the Deland, FL (Stetson) regional.

South Carolina opens the SEC Tournament Tuesday night when it will send freshman right-hander Carmen Modlinski to the mound versus Missouri. The game is scheduled to start at approximately 8:45 p.m. ET, depending on the finish of the game before it.

D1Baseball Projections

RALEIGH

1 N.C. State (14)

4 Campbell

3 Illinois

2 South Carolina

Baseball America Projections

CHAPEL HILL

1 North Carolina (4)

4 North Carolina A&T

3 Illinois

2 South Carolina