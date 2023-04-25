Just how good is it right now? After sweeping Florida and vaulting to No. 3 in the national rankings, South Carolina baseball is clearly in the midst of one of its greatest starts to a season in school history. The Gamecocks are now 34-6 through 40 games and 13-4 in SEC play, leading the conference standings with four weekends of regular season play to go. The program’s first trip to the College World Series since 2012 does not feel out of reach for Mark Kingston's team, as South Carolina is hunting down a top-eight national seed and the right to host games the first two weeks of the NCAA Tournament. If the Gamecocks make it to Omaha, it would be the 12th time in program history. For now all that exists is the possibility, but how does this team grade out with the first 11 teams to make the trip to this point in the season? The numbers are pretty impressive.



The record

Right off the bat, winning 34 out of 40 games to open the season puts this team nearly in its own bracket. South Carolina’s first ever team to reach Omaha — 1975 — started the season 36-4 en route to a 56-6-1 finish that took the team within one game of claiming the National Championship. Outside of that group though, this is new territory. None of Ray Tanner’s six teams that reached Omaha ever started a season better than 32-8 and the last one to do it was actually 29-11 at this point. The conference clip tells a similar story. By winning 13 of the first 17 SEC games, the 2023 Gamecocks have done something that only the 2011 team can also claim among South Carolina’s Omaha participants. The 2011 team finished the season 22-8 in SEC play to win the program’s most recent conference championship before going on to win the program’s most recent national title a month later.



Offense

Ever since South Carolina pounded out 20 runs on opening day against Umass-Lowell back in February, this offense has been on course to set records for the year. Now with 15 regular season games remaining the Gamecocks have scored 374 runs, an average of 9.4 runs per game. By comparison, the 2012 team only scored 351 runs all year including the postseason in 69 total outings. The Omaha group of 1977 only scored 365 runs all season, and 1975’s team only had 389.

The 374 runs so far are tied with 1981 for the most runs in the first 40 games by an eventual Omaha team, and they dwarf the three run totals from the first 40 games by the 2010s teams who only plated 227,260 and 214 runs at this point respectively.



Pitching

Even for a pitching staff which has had its fair share of bumps as Will Sanders fought through early season struggles and Noah Hall has been injured for almost a month, South Carolina’s arms still grade out favorably compared to the other Omaha squads. South Carolina has only allowed 147 runs in 40 games, just 3.7 per game. That mark is better than seven of the other 11 teams, including the 2010 National Championship team which allowed 155 runs in the first 40 games. The only College World Series teams to allow fewer runs than this South Carolina pitching staff through this stage of the season were 1975, 1977, 2011 and 2012. And with the exception of the 1975 team that allowed a microscopic 2.2 runs per game, the other three groups are all within one run per game of 2023.

Run Differential