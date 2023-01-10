He’s back.

South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler announced he will be returning to school for another season of college football instead of entering the 2023 NFL Draft.

Rattler committed to South Carolina on Dec. 13, 2021, reuniting with Shane Beamer after the two spent time together in Norman. The former-five star prospect came in and helped stabilize the quarterback situation after the Gamecocks had to play four different players under center in 2021.

He threw for 3,026 yards with 18 touchdowns as a Gamecocks, but also had a dozen interceptions and struggled with consistency at times. He did get better as the season went on in the turnover department, going from throwing seven interceptions in September to only five the rest of the season.

Having Rattler back means South Carolina will enter back-to-back seasons with the same starting quarterback for the first time since the 2018-2019 seasons when Jake Bentley was under center. The quarterback continuity is going to be important, especially with so much else changing on offense.

Between losing three of the five starters on the offensive line, the entirety of the tight end room, the leading rusher, and several key receivers, Rattler’s steady presence is going to be crucial for any success next season. He will also get to work under a new offensive coordinator and play caller after Beamer hired Dowell Loggains in December.

Elsewhere on the depth chart, this could create a roster crunch. Luke Doty was the projected starting quarterback for next season after he started six games across 2020 and 2021 before taking a backseat to Rattler. Further down the depth chart, Tanner Bailey, Colten Gauthier, and Braden Davis are all on the roster as underclassmen and highly-touted in-state recruit LaNoris Sellers will be joining the program as well.



