Quarantine Conversations, Episode 2: Moe Brown
As Gamecock Central continues its Quarantine Conversations, former South Carolina wide receiver Moe Brown joins us to talk about his playing days at South Carolina, what it was like to play for Steve Spurrier and alongside all-time greats like Sidney Rice, Alshon Jeffery and Kenny McKinley, and why he's decided to run for Congress.
Quarantine Conversations, Episode 1: Colten Gauthier
