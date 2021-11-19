South Carolina’s win against Florida seems like it was ages ago after their disappointing performance against Missouri just this past week. As much of a letdown as it was, at the end of the day, it only counts as one loss and USC is still one win away from becoming bowl eligible for the first time since 2018 with two regular-season games to go.

This week the Gamecocks welcome old friend Mike Bobo, the current Auburn OC into town, for a weekend showdown at Williams-Brice. Here’s a few things USC needs to do to make sure they bounce back this weekend against Auburn.