One familiar face, and two new ones. South Carolina baseball is heading to the Raleigh regional hosted by North Carolina State, joining James Madison and Bryant as the traveling parties to Raleigh. The Gamecocks are of course very familiar with the Wolfpack after welcoming them to Founders Park for last season’s regional, but this is a different North Carolina State team and two other opponents who will be fresh for South Carolina.

James Madison

Before Mark Kingston’s team can even think about trying to topple the host, it will first have to contend with James Madison. The Dukes are in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2011 after a 34-23 mark with a 17-13 clip in Sun Belt play. James Madison played four games against SEC competition, going 1-3 in a four-game season-opening series at Arkansas. Donovan Burke is the projected starter South Carolina will see on Friday. Burke’s 5.14 is a little bit misleading with one rough outing against Louisiana in the Sun Belt Tournament — seven earned runs allowed in just 1 ⅓ innings — ballooning it. He has seven Sun Belt starts with three or fewer earned runs allowed, and completed at least six innings in six starts this year. He also leads the Sun Belt in successful pick-offs, and catcher Jason Schiavone caught 23 runners stealing, something for South Carolina to be very mindful of on the basepaths. Offensively is where the Dukes are at their best, boasting three players with a season OPS over 1.000. Fenwick Trimble, Brendan O’Donnell and Schiavone combined for 48 home runs and 154 RBIs, and Trimble in particular has the distinction of only striking out 21 times all season and hitting a home run off likely National Pitcher of the Year award winner Hagen Smith on Opening Day. As a team James Madison also loves to run, stealing 100 bases on 130 attempts. Mike Mancini in particular is a threat to go at any given moment with 29 stolen bases on 34 attempts. Ultimately, pitching depth will be a concern as the weekend moves on. The Dukes finished the season with a team ERA of 6.01 and with only two arms on the staff even over 50 strikeouts for the season, could be a good palate cleanser for a South Carolina offense prone to whiffs.



North Carolina State

The regional hosts started slowly, but ended the year on a strong finishing kick with series wins over Clemson, North Carolina, Virginia and Wake Forest plus a split against Florida State to earn a hosting spot. This team has not turned over a ton from the one which traveled to Columbia last year, particularly on the mound. Sam Highfill, Dominic Fritton and Win Scott all pitched in Columbia last June. Highfill and Fritton have been regular weekend starters for the Wolfpack all year, but freshman Ryan Marohn has emerged as the best pitcher in the club. He has 10 starts in his 14 appearances and a 3.60 ERA, the only pitcher on the staff with over two innings pitched all year and an ERA under four. As you would expect for a regional hosting caliber team without a ton of pitching depth, the offense is potent. Alek Makarewicz has a .376 batting average and 19 home runs, followed by Jacob Cozart and Garrett Pennington with 30 home runs between the pair. Walks will be the biggest concern for this team, particularly if it matches up with South Carolina. The Gamecocks enter the NCAA Tournament fourth nationally in walks drawn, while Wolfpack pitchers are 221st in walk rate, issuing a free pass to 12.2 percent of hitters faced. This offense is capable of running through the regional but much like last year when it lost to South Carolina in game two and the pitching caved in on day three, this NC State team feels like it needs to stay in the winner’s bracket to protect its suspect bullpen.

